Sorry, Arctic Monkeys Aren’t Releasing Any Singles Ahead of their New Album

A couple of weeks back came the sort-of-expected announcement that Indie Rock Christmas would be taking place on 11 May 2018, as this is when Arctic Monkeys will release their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. It’s a record about which we know very little (though Noisey has already done the maths and we’re all now solidly convinced it’s a concept album about LA), and, according to a new Mojo cover story, and some additional reporting from Pitchfork, we’re not going to know much more until it’s released in full.

Representatives of the band have confirmed to Pitchfork that there will be no singles from the record released in the lead up to 11 May, and in the Mojo story, Alex Turner elaborates on it, noting that the idea came from the band’s guitarist Jamie Cook: “Jamie was really keen on that idea, and I guess people at Domino,” he said. “But it didn’t come from me. I understand it, I think.”

Elsewhere, the Mojo story elaborates on the album’s sound, and notes that the record almost became an Alex Turner solo venture. Cook said, “I think at first, because it was quite basic – piano, vocal and no guitar – Al was in two minds about, ‘is this Arctic Monkeys or am I going somewhere else with this?’ And maybe at first I was a bit like that as well. It’s definitely not a guitar-heavy record, not typically what we’d do. It took a lot more thinking about.” To this I say: if Arctic Monkeys have made a lounge album, 11 May is going to be the best day of the year, and extremely worth the wait.

