Are AI and Anime Porn Ruining Romance?

I recently stumbled upon a Psychology Today piece titled “Gen Z, Romantasy, Anime Porn and Chatbots,” by Marianne Brandon, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and diplomate in sex therapy. Let me tell you, my mind was blown.

The article does a deep dive into Gen Z’s relationship with intimacy. However, some of the points are relevant to various generations, as the internet is certainly changing the way we view and cultivate intimacy.

According to Brandon, “Gen Z’s digital intimacy is shaped by romantasy, anime porn, and AI companions”—quite the throuple.

Why? Because tech provides a safer, less intimidating form of intimacy than humans. Unfortunately, that AI chatbot is usually more rational and kind than that fuckboi or gurl you’ve been messaging on Tinder.

“The erosion of trust in human relationships may be at the heart of this shift,” Bradon wrote. “With social media amplifying every misstep and deepfakes making it easy to exploit vulnerabilities, Gen Z faces a landscape where betrayal and public shaming are ever-present risks. In this context, digital intimacy may feel less risky and more controllable for some young people. This is a generation drawn to tech-based connection, not because they don’t value human relationships, but because people have become increasingly difficult to trust.”

Last night, I had a phone call with my childhood best friend about this very topic. Now, we’re both (young) Millennials, but the experience was quite similar for us.

My friend pointed out that she’d rather turn to her “romantasy” books for comfort than to actually date in today’s world. After all, you can’t get better than a fictional male character written by a woman.

But of course, this feeling isn’t exclusive to just women. Many of my guy friends have echoed similar sentiments, unable to trust after being cheated on or betrayed in their relationships, too.

Not to mention, with so many people unable to afford therapy or find genuine human connection today, some turn to AI chatbots for support. They outsource a ton of the emotional labor to these bots and rely on them to fulfill an emotional need.

So…how do we solve this major disconnect?

According to Brandon, the answer lies somewhere in the middle. We don’t need to neglect our book boyfriends or anime porn fantasies. We do, however, need to find ways to rebuild trust in the humans we surround ourselves with.

“The pull of digital intimacy for Gen Z is real and valid,” Brandon writes in her article. “Romantasy, anime porn, and chatbots offer creative, sometimes healing spaces for self-exploration. But we can’t idealize these trends or ignore their limits. Human relationships—messy, unpredictable, and sometimes risky—still, at least for now, remain essential for emotional growth, resilience, and true intimacy.”

While romantasy, anime porn, and chatbots might serve as creative or even self-reflective outlets for some, they shouldn’t hold merit over actual humans. People need people. In an increasingly selfish and detached dating world, authentic connections are more crucial than ever before.