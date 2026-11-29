Who doesn’t love a good alien conspiracy theory? I know I do.

As the Daily Mail reported, according to a researcher they spoke with, aliens are already dwelling among us. They plan to take over the world by repopulating it; they are here to thrive and live their best lives.

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That may sound like a claim that only a lunatic would make. However, the man behind it, Mr. Gary Moshier, is a highly accomplished gentleman. Before becoming a UFO researcher and author, he was a US Department of War contractor who created new military weapons. He is now the proud author of They’re Here: UFOs and Their Occupants, which was released at the end of October. Moshier has been exploring aliens for about 12 years now.

Everything We KNow About The Latest (Wacky) Aliens Theory

Moshier holds that UFOs commit acts like cattle mutilations and abductions in part to scare us. They want to show they are investigating and interested in Earth’s habitability.

The theorist tells the Daily Mail, “A lot of what we know about them I consider to be staged. Obviously, these Navy encounters are staged.” Moshier mentioned a November 2024 occurrence in which multiple objects descended from the sky to sea level and responded sensibly to a US fighter jet’s maneuvers before fleeing the scene.

“They challenge our Navy fighters, harass them, shadow them and get them into engagements. They basically demonstrate overwhelming technology, technical superiority. So, they’re taunting us,” Moshier told the paper.

Another serious aspect of the alien agenda is to encourage humans to preserve the Earth since the greedy creatures want it for their own purposes. Moshier pointed to a 1994 UFO sighting in Zimbabwe involving 62 students. The students met humanoids and received telepathic messages about how we’re ruining the planet. I think that if aliens were so smart and superior, they wouldn’t have allowed us to continue doing such an amazing job destroying everything.

Moshier says that aliens are already mixing with us: “They’re basically creating another species, which was first called hybrids, and then when they got to the point where these hybrids are basically identical to humans, except for their neurological capability.” This seems to make a lot of sense if one observes how bizarre people, especially musicians, have become as well as the reptilian eyes phenomenon.

Of course, many Christians have spoken out on the matter: Some believe that UFOs are beings of demonic origin sent to distract us and weaken our faith. In other words, they’re “Devil in Disguise.” In any case, supposed UFOs are certainly lending a hand to podcast hosts; for example, content on them seems advantageous from the perspective of the numbers game.