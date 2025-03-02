Are Cancer Vaccines on the Horizon?

We all know vaccines work to stimulate immunity against different pathogens, which can help prevent the spread of various diseases—like the recent measles outbreak in Texas.

But can vaccines be developed for diseases like cancer?

According to Live Science, researchers are looking into developing cancer vaccines—and there have been some promising results. A new kidney cancer vaccine recently put nine advanced-stage patients into remission.

The trial, led by Yale Cancer Center (YCC), found that “all nine patients had an immune response within three weeks and cancer-fighting T cells remained elevated for the duration of the study and for years afterward. In seven of nine patients, those T cells were capable of recognizing the patient’s tumor.”

How Exactly Would a Cancer Vaccine Work?

Well, it’s complicated, given that vaccines are meant to attack foreign pathogens while cancer multiplies from our own cells, Live Science reported. However, unlike healthy cells, cancer cells tend to have molecules called neoantigens.

“If you can identify the neoantigens in a cancer that the immune system can recognize, you can teach the immune system to recognize a cancer as foreign,” Dr. Vinod Balachandran, director of the Olayan Center for Cancer Vaccines at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told Live Science.

This type of vaccine wouldn’t necessarily prevent cancer. Similar to the one used in the kidney cancer trial, these cancer vaccines might help treat existing cancers or prevent cancer from returning in patients who are in remission.

However, a primary preventative cancer vaccine might not be too far out of reach, either.

“If we now know that the immune system can also recognize cancer, it should, in theory, be possible to develop a vaccine against cancer, like we have been able to do against pathogens,” he explained. “It’s an exciting time for the field right now.”