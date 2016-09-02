Are Chris Martin, Rihanna, Macklemore, Skrillex, Britney Spears, and Jenny Lewis Dating?

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Hang onto your Tevahs, Noisey readers! Reports are coming in that Chris Martin, Rihanna, Macklemore, Skrillex, Britney Spears, and Jenny Lewis are an item! Juicy! Word on the street is that the Coldplay frontman, Grammy award-winning “Umbrella” singer, Ryan Lewis collaborator, emo-musician-turned-EDM producer, 90s pop star, and Rilo Kiley leader have been spotted around town together. Saucy!

“We have no idea what you’re talking about and would appreciate if you stopped calling about this,” a representative close to Chris Martin, Rihanna, Macklemore, Skrillex, Britney Spears, and Jenny Lewis told Noisey. No idea, huh? Hmmm, hiding something?

So look out, Hollywood. It looks like there’s a new “it” sextouple in town!