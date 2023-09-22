Once and For All: Are Dyson Vacuums Worth the Money?

Welcome back to Once and For All, where we figure out whether the stuff people rave about, cherish, and form their entire identities around is actually worth the investment. We’ve looked at cast iron pans, linen sheets, and more, and today, we’re investigating Dyson vacuums.

When cleaning up around the house feels like hard manual labor, it really puts a damper on my day. Do I want to scrub that smoothie stain off the counter? Absolutely not. Of course, the trash probably has to be taken out (especially since it contains the remains of my salmon dinner leftovers), but who wants to go through the hassle of hauling the bag down to the dumpster? Long story short, being an adult sucks—but one major plus of the modern era is that we have more high-tech and carefully crafted gadgets, sprays, and scrubbers than ever before, all of which are designed to make our lives easier.

There are many fine cleaning products and appliances out on the market nowadays to make cleaning, dare I say, fun. Have you seen #cleantok? I admire influencers’ dedicated cleaning regimens and yearn to emulate them one day; I’m almost there since I religiously use a Scrub Daddy, and am dedicated to the only dust sucker that has actually made me enjoy vacuuming: the Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

You’ve almost definitely heard of Dyson by now; if you don’t already have friends in the brand’s cult following for its vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and other home appliances, then surely you’ve used its super-powerful hand dryers in public bathrooms. The brand has positively swept the market for high-end, high-tech home electronics. This, of course, begs the question: Once and for all, are Dyson products worth it?

James Dyson (aka Daddy Dyson) invented the first-ever bagless vacuum cleaner, the G-Force, in 1983. It took 5,127 prototypes to get the model just right before it hit shelves in Japan for a whopping $2,000. The success of the product ultimately led to Dyson becoming a full-blown consumer tech company in 1993, with a factory and research center being secured for further innovation. Thanks to the new headquarters, the DC01 was born, which captured even smaller particles of dust, had “Dual Cyclone” technology, and maintained 100% suction throughout the entire duration of usage. Clearly, the rest is history. Now, it’s 2023 and Dyson is one of the top-tier vacuum brands in the retail industry with many copycats.

The vacuums don’t cost $2,000 anymore (thank god) but they are expensive enough (models start at $300 and prices on the top-tier styles exceed $1,000) that the cost needs to be justified. Are Dyson vacuums really the GOAT? Does #cleantok agree? You have questions, and I have answers.

I may be biased, but I think Dyson vacuums are the cream of the crop. I swear on my PlayStation’s life that they are the best vacuums I’ve ever used. My favorite, the aforementioned V12 Detect Slim, is super lightweight, clocking in at just 5.2 pounds. This lightweight build makes cleaning feel like a breeze, and I suck up dust, debris, and glass (when I dropped my vase) within seconds, even when my room is pitch black given it has a built-in bright green laser. Daddy Dyson changed my cleaning life.

While I’d like to think of myself as an authoritative spokesperson for my own Dyson vacuum collection, there’s always room for an expert opinion, so I looked to organizing and cleaning expert Caroline Solomon (more notably known on TikTok as @neat.caroline, she’s accrued a whopping 245,000 followers for her cleaning tips, tricks, and recommendations).

Solomon is a huge Dyson fan, with her personal fave vacuum from the brand being the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (a true banger model—and right now it’s also $150 off). “Since it picks up invisible dust that can’t be seen with the naked eye, it does more of the work for you more thoroughly,” Solomon explains. “It also changes suction intensity depending on the floor type and how much dust it detects. For these reasons, it’s just a joy to use and makes vacuuming kind of fun and like a game.”

According to Solomon, Dyson is absolutely worth the cost. “If you’re in the market for a reliable vacuum with solid suction ([the brand] even [has its] own patented cyclone technology), Dyson is your best bet for everyday vacuuming of dust, hair, and other allergens,” she said. “If you’re also in the market for a vacuum that’s easy to store, use, and recharge, it’s 100% worth the hype and the investment.”

Dyson has a huge lineup of cordless vacuums on the market, and they’re truly game-changers for apartment living; they’re extremely portable and compact without sacrificing innovation. “They are a dream come true for apartment dwellers who have minimal storage space,” Solomon says. “The docking station that each Dyson comes with is super handy, easy to install, and makes storing your cordless vacuum an absolute breeze (you can even store them behind your door!).”

Solomon also praised Dyson’s exceptional customer service and how the brand offers free repair assessments outside of your warranty, which is an absolute must when it comes to expensive tech. Should something go wrong with your device, a reliable warranty can be a true life- (and money-) saver.

As if I don’t talk about TikTok enough (hence my extensive roundup of the platform’s favorite stuff). my algorithm is filled to the brim with Dyson stans. Just look at this insane footage of a Dyson at work, with a soundtrack of Britney Spears and over four million views. Users flooded the comments with their desire to own such a godly home appliance.

Or, perhaps you want to clean with your eyes during this “Dyson Whole House Vacuum With Me” video with over one million likes… (I love living vicariously through TikTok influencers.)

Not going to lie: Before I got on TikTok, I wasn’t really sold on Dyson vacuums, but only because I wasn’t educated on what they’re truly capable of. Fast forward to 2023, and I have the vacuum of my dreams thanks to influencers, well, influencing me. Solomon’s TL;DR? “If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum at a mid to upper/range price point, then the Dyson vacuum is for you.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were Dyson vacuums. Great things take time, and that $2,000 G-Force vacuum from the 80s is proof. Dyson vacuums are, in fact, the GOAT. [Gavel slam] The verdict is in, and yep, they’re worth it.

Shop Dyson’s entire catalog of vacuums on its website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.