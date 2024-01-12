Once and For All: Are Hoka Shoes Worth It?

Welcome back to Once and For All, where we figure out whether the stuff people rave about, cherish, and form their entire identities around is actually worth the investment. We’ve looked at cast iron pans, linen sheets, and more, and today, we’re investigating the cult of Hoka sneakers, those chunky, ultra-colorful shoes that runners, cool dads, and streetwear heads alike seem to love.

I have a slightly embarrassing confession to make: I own eight pairs of Hokas. Does that count as an addiction? Maybe, but I would deem it a good one.

I’m hitting personal bests I thought I’d never reach in the new Mach X sneakers—I consider them to be my lucky shoes. Is that a little superstitious? Sure. In the words of Michael Scott, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”

My first-ever pair of Hokas was the Bondi 7s, which have sadly been discontinued. They still pop up online once in a blue moon, but I’ve had to migrate to the Bondi 8s, which helped me get through a knee injury thanks to their supremely cushy chunkiness. In a world overflowing with absolute fire shoe brands, perhaps it’s no surprise that Hoka is so beloved by the running community.

Have you seen #RunTok or even just looked around the streets? Chances are you’ve come across a lot of runners and non-runners sporting the brand. Besides its Bondi and Mach shoe models, Hoka has a huge cult following for its Clifton, Gaviota, and Rincon kicks, to name a few. The brand has taken over the world of premium running gear and has sparked fierce competition among other top fitness brands such as On, Saucony, Nike, and New Balance. They’ve also become hugely popular as everyday normcore-wear for everyone from trendy Gen Zers to the geriatric crowd, thanks to their bright colors and reputation for being incredibly comfortable. However, these shoes are not cheap, and as a result, they have become something of an all-ages status symbol. This, of course, begs the question: Once and for all, are Hoka products actually worth it?

A little bit of history: Hoka is a French brand founded in 2009. Its creators were already pioneers in outdoor sports, given that one was the former president of the beloved gorpcore brand Salomon, while the other had served as its marketing director. They both wanted to create a signature oversized outsole that provided more cushioning for running down mountains than was available at the time. Once they hit the market, Ultramarathon runners quickly stanned Hokas due to the shoes’ impeccable support, lightweight body, and stability. Now, it’s 2024, and even nurses wear them to stay comfy while on their feet all day. The shoes are versatile like that.

The average pair of Hoka shoes costs roughly $160, which is a pretty-enough penny to require some justification for the price. Are Hoka shoes really the GOAT? Is #RunTok right? You have questions, and I have answers.

I’m biased because Hoka has done nothing but great things for me, but from personal experience as a runner, I do think that these shoes are truly worth the money. My favorite, the aforementioned Mach X shoes, pushes me to increase my pace with their rebound cushioning, propulsive Pebax plate for epic push-off resilience, and lightweight breathability. I swear to god these shoes have made me faster. But don’t just take it from me.

Dr. Miguel Cunha is a podiatrist at Gotham Footcare in New York City, and he attests that the shoes do have major ergonomic benefits. “Hoka is one of my favorite brands of sneakers that I commonly recommend to my patients particularly when they have wide feet,” he told me. “These sneakers stand out compared to other brands because they have a wider toe box and can more comfortably accommodate a wide forefoot to minimize the formation or aggravation of conditions commonly associated with wide feet including bunions, hammertoes, ingrown nails, and neuromas.” That response resonated with me on a personal level, given my struggles with bunions that I’ve found some relief from by wearing Hokas. Dr. Cunha specifically recommends the Clifton 9 for people who suffer from Insertional Achilles Tendonitis given “they’re designed with a plush collar that reduces the pressure placed on the back of the foot providing increased comfort and support,” while he told me the Bondi 8s are great for alleviating pain in the balls of the feet.

Dr. Cunha listed all the reasons why these shoes are superior: a rigid shank (they won’t bend in half), a rigid heel counter (they should be incompressible), a spacious toe box, a well-cushioned footbed and arch support, deep heel cups for alignment, a lightweight sole, and shock absorption.

Seeking other perspectives, I also talked to physical therapist Dr. James Higgins of Integrative Physical Therapy of NYC, who has a hot take—while he loves Hokas for running, he makes the case that some styles are not great for everyday wear. “I have personally witnessed an association between patients that wear Hokas for everyday use and foot pain and discomfort,” he says. “This may be due to the Meta-Rocker—the rocker essentially braces the bottom of the foot, and with bracing comes acquired weakness of the extrinsic and intrinsic foot musculature. Therefore, everyday use of the Meta-Rocker, over a long period, may contribute to general foot musculature atrophy which can lead to foot pain, and plantar fasciitis in some cases.” But again, he also agrees that Hokas are fantastic for running—he even wears the Mach model himself.

Finally, I spoke to physical therapist Jimmy Williams of Finish Line Physical Therapy, a business that specializes in treating runners and triathletes. In a previous life, he managed a running store. Now his patients and athletes go through a running gait analysis before he offers a personalized shoe recommendation. “The list always includes a Hoka model, but the type depends on the person’s foot and how their foot moves when they run,” he said. Williams went on to say he buys his dad a new pair of Hoka Bondi shoes every Christmas because, according to him, they’re the comfiest shoes ever. “I do think that people who walk would benefit from the extra cushion, especially if they are dealing with any type of big toe pain or generalized foot soreness,” he adds.

Overall, the experts have spoken, and clearly, #RunTok was right. “I definitely think [Hokas] are ‘trendy’ right now, but would very much suggest people invest in their footwear for both running and walking, and Hoka is a great option for that,” Williams says. So go ahead runners, walkers, butchers, mailmen, finance bros—treat yourself to this heavenly footwear. [Slams gavel] Hokas are, indeed, worth it.

