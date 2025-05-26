Are More People Becoming VTubers? Steam’s Stats Suggest So

Is it just me, or is everyone becoming a VTuber? The content creation format’s initial boom during the heart of the COVID pandemic sparked a much greater, much more long-term interest in the medium. More and more, artists, video essayists, streamers, even ASMR creators are experimenting with VTuber personas. I’ve even seen a few journalists try out VTubing.

VTuber stands for “Virtual YouTuber.” It’s a catch-all term for anyone who pilots a virtual model while interacting with an audience. Most VTubers stream on Twitch or create videos on YouTube, and the overwhelming majority of models are anime characters (although Western, cartoon-style avatars also exist). While many VTubers pull thousands of viewers on Twitch, there’s also a growing segment of small, independent VTubers streaming to modest audiences in the hundreds, dozens, or even single digits. There’s also a cottage industry of VTuber-oriented software.

Is VTubing becoming more popular? Well, the act of VTubing itself seems to be on the rise. A series of Steam user statistics available on SteamDB suggests some of the most popular VTubing software is on an upward trajectory, one I expect to continue as the year goes on.

2D or 3D, Bring on the VTubers

VTube Studio is the gold standard for Live2D VTubing software. Through the program, users can input a VTuber model and use their webcam or phone camera to pilot their model. Most 2D VTubers use VTube Studio, and alternatives to the software generally take inspiration from it in some shape or form.

Per SteamDB, VTube Studio has seen a growing uptick in users over the past couple years, with the program hitting a user peak of 21,472 in February 2025. While VTube Studio’s monthly peak user count dipped during August and November 2024, as well as January and March 2025, the program has always recovered from any monthly drops in user averages. In fact, VTube Studio appears set to grow as the year goes on. Per SteamDB, the program averaged 10,016 users on Steam during April 2025, a significant increase from April 2024’s average of 7,548. Similarly, VTube Studio saw an average of 9,314 users in January 2025, compared to a 30-day average of 10,527 as of today, May 26th.

VBridger, a popular plugin for enhanced face tracking with Live2D models, has also seen steady growth on Steam since the program launched in 2022. In April 2024, the program only averaged 310 users during the month; this past April, VBridger saw 572 users for its monthly average. Like VTube Studio, VBridger has seen upward growth over time. In fact, the program enjoyed its highest all-time peak on May 20th at 1,062 Steam users. While VBridger enjoys a much more modest userbase compared to VTube Studio, it’s still grown over the past year. In January 2025, VBridger hosted an average of 474 users. Over the past 30 days, the program reached an average of 589 Steam users. That isn’t bad for a platform that just hit its highest user count six days ago.

Live2D isn’t the only VTubing format with rising software interest. One of the most popular apps for piloting a 3D VTuber model is also seeing constant user acquisition on Steam. Since September 2023, Warudo has increased its average user count each month. In April 2024, the program only averaged 181 users; this past April, an average of 496 Steam users enjoyed Warudo. Additionally, Warudo recently saw a user count peak of 938 users just six days ago. The program’s monthly user peak continues to grow over time, with only three drops in peak users since its 2023 release.

While Warudo’s userbase is certainly smaller than VTube Studio’s, it follows a similar pattern of growth. This suggests more people are adopting the program — either moving away from other 3D VTubing options, or using Warudo as their first 3D VTubing platform.

the trend seems to be growing, But there’s more to the story

A few caveats must be stated about these statistics. VBridger, Warudo, and VTube Studio are only three parts of the VTubing experience, with VBridger and VTube Studio focused on Live2D VTubers. Many popular 3D VTubing programs, like VSeeFace, XR Animator, and VNyan, aren’t on Steam. We won’t know much about their popularity without first-hand data.

Then there’s the question of VRChat, a highly popular VR and desktop social gaming platform. Many VTubers use VRChat in some shape or capacity, as VR allows for all sorts of 3D antics otherwise impossible with your traditional VSeeFace or VTube Studio setup. Think of Nyanners famously throwing car batteries into the ocean. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell via Steam statistics alone how many people use VRChat for some form of VTubing, as the platform is not solely used for streaming. Is VRC‘s average and peak player count filled with streamers, or is it just a niche part of the experience? I’m eager to reach out to VRChat‘s team to learn more in the future.

One final piece of the puzzle that’s worth discussing: The question of PNGTubing. This is a form of VTubing where a user performs with a series of still or lightly animated images. PNGTuber Plus launched on Steam on September 2023, and it’s seen steady growth in monthly user averages over the past two years; the software peaked at 240 users just last month.

But it’s even harder to track down statistics on PNGTubing, as a wide assortment of software options across the internet allow users to perform as a PNGTuber — from downloading the lightweight program veadotube to hopping in a Discord call and using Discord Reactive. Even PNGTuber Plus has a popular non-Steam itch.io iteration, building off its original programming. PNGTubing’s accessibility is a blessing to the VTuber space. But because it’s such a decentralized VTubing format, it’s really hard to collect statistics on PNGTubing. Not without some extra resources studying the field.

So consider these Steam stats on VBridger, Warudo, VTube Studio, and PNGTuber Plus as just the starting point of a much larger conversation on VTubing’s popularity among potential performers. It’s not necessarily the end-all, be-all confirmation that every single VTubing software is booming. However, you can likely expect more VTubers to debut in summer 2025.

What about watching VTubers?

Are more people watching VTubers? Well, none of these SteamDB statistics provide a clear answer one way or another to that question. But it seems obvious that popular English-language VTubers are becoming even more popular.

Mythic Talent, co-owned by controversial Twitch streamer Asmongold, plays host to some of the most well-recognized VTubers on Twitch. According to SullyGnome‘s statistics on Mythic’s Twitch team, the company’s VTubers are doing extraordinarily well. Shylily is the fourth most watched Mythic team member over the past 30 days. Followed by Filian at ninth, Silvervale at 16th, and SquChan at 23rd. VTubers are also gaining some of the most followers among Mythic talent, with Shylily, Filian, Camila, Silvervale, MariMari, SquChan, and CyYuVtuber all playing host to the top-10 spot for most new followers in the past 30 days.

Mythic, by the way, doesn’t seem to be slowing down on its VTuber acquisition strategy. The team just announced popular VTuber fallenshadow as part of the team. With Shondo easily averaging 2,691 viewers over the past 30 days on Twitch. It’s no surprise Shondo snagged a deal with Mythic, seeing as how the VTuber gained nearly 80,000 new followers in just the past 365 days alone.

Everyone please welcome @fallenshadow_YT to the Mythic team!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/AjotNzgG40 — Mythic Talent (@MythicTalent) May 23, 2025

Of course, Mythic is only one part of the puzzle. As is Twitch. VTubers can be seen streaming on Twitter, YouTube, and even Kick. Some VTubers lean into video essay content, while others prefer ASMR. And then there are the VTubers that hang out on the more NSFW side of the internet. Or on sites that play host to the quasi-NSFW side of the internet, like RPLAY.

Nonetheless, it seems likely that established VTubers will continue to grow. All while more and more newcomers envision their own future in the space — whether creating content for just a dozen friends, or aiming to be the next Shylily or Filian. Granted, one has to wonder whether newcomers to the VTubing scene will ever reach the heights seen by current talent. Are VTubing’s greatest successes already established in the field? There’s no way to know for sure. Especially given the English side of VTubing is still a new and fledgling industry.