With many deals and exclusive releases included in the Record Store Black Friday event happening nationwide, some may be wondering when the stores open. Will record stores be open for Thanksgiving? As many places are typically closed to celebrate the holiday, that’s the short answer. But those looking for specific exclusive Record Store Day releases will have to get out early on Friday, November 27, 2026, to be the first in line.

Many record stores across the country will open at either 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Shoppers may show up in advance, so it’d be wise to arrive in time to secure a spot. Traditionally, Black Friday shoppers camp out overnight for special deals. The same may occur for Record Store Day, so that’s something to consider as well. For a small record store, shoppers should arrive around two hours before your local store is set to open.

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Exclusive Record Store Day Black Friday Releases To Look For

There are many exclusive Record Store Black Friday deals to be on the lookout for this year. It’s one of the most important days for vinyl collectors. These include a reissue of the US version of The Beatles’ 1965 album Rubber Soul, printed on 180-gram gold vinyl. This version includes the original US release track list, which excludes songs from the UK version.

Grateful Dead fans should be prioritizing the release of their performance at Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68. This version includes 4LPs on 180-gram vinyl and 2 CDs. Another live performance from the late 60s will be available as well, by a jazz legend. Miles Davis’ Copenhagen Live 1969 is the perfect addition to any jazz vinyl collector’s collection.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are adding to their Bootlegger Series through Having Fun Records. Their Black Friday release, Expand Your Mind In 3D, is a special deluxe edition featuring live recordings from their 2025 tour in Bulgaria. It’s pressed on a 3D zoetrope record and includes 3D glasses. This release is limited to only 5,000 copies.

Noah Kahan has two albums releasing exclusively on RSD Black Friday. The Last Of The Bugs EP is pressed on 180-gram, Alpenglow-colored vinyl, limited to10,000 copies. The digital deluxe version includes “Orbiter” and “Staying Still” from Kahan’s 2026 album, The Great Divide. Also, Kahan is releasing a 7″ single version of “Draw You Out”, Kahan’s contribution to The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. It’s pressed on porcelain powder-colored vinyl and limited to only 5,000 copies.

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