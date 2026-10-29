Are the Rumors About ‘Star Wars Battlefront 3’ True? Here’s Everything We Know.

According to online reports, fans of the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise possibly have good reason to celebrate. A third Battlefront game could be on the horizon, with multiple sources suggesting EA is bringing two major studios together on a new project.

EA has confirmed that two of its internal studios, Respawn Entertainment and DICE Studios, will work together on a currently unnamed project, at least, an unnamed project, according to official Electronic Arts sources. Online rumors first surfaced last week, when Joe Brammer, CEO of gaming studio Bulkhead, replied to a post on X on October 19 that referenced a potential new Battlefront game.

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The 25 Years Later website has since aggregated various reports swirling online, including one from the Xbox Achievements outlet, which cites an internal memo between two EA executives, Cam Weber and Dave Tinson. The memo appears to confirm the partnership between Respawn Entertainment and DICE, without going into detail about what the two studios will be working on.

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‘Star Wars Battlefront 3’ Could Finally Be Happening, According to New Reports

One line from the memo seems particularly exciting: “In addition to our future Battlefield titles, we’ll be bringing together our Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project.” The phrase “in addition” certainly implies more to come, although Star Wars wasn’t mentioned by name, or even a whisper of it.

Variety dove into the murky waters next, saying multiple sources have confirmed that the upcoming collab will be the next Star Wars: Battlefront game. This does seem promising, but EA hasn’t confirmed anything as of October 28. But with so much speculation online, it’s hard to ignore the possibility that a new game could be on the way.

The Battlefront franchise first launched with Pandemic Studios in 2005, then EA and DICE rebooted it in 2015. Star Wars: Battlefront II followed in 2017, offering both single-player and multiplayer options. Players can customize their characters, including cosmetics, which faction the character belongs to, and even use emotes. The story spans decades in the Star Wars universe, focusing on the period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

With almost ten years since the last game, the possibility of Battlefront III is especially welcome news. Although it’s not clear when, or if, EA will confirm these rumors, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.