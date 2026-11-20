While the excitement that GTA 6 has arrived might just be out of this world, there’s actually evidence in the game itself that extraterrestrials exist – yes, there are aliens in the skies above Vice City.

And that’s not all. The player can actually meet these unearthly visitors.

Videos by VICE

You can fly planes in GTA 6 – but what about a UFO?

GTA 6 is packed with a wide range of side quests alongside main story missions, from helping a neighbor buy a bottle of rum or competing in a fishing contest with a friend to stumbling upon flyers posted all over town depicting a mysterious creature. There are also fun little Easter eggs, including meeting a dog driving a jet ski, and…spotting a UFO?

Yes, players can start a side quest to discover an alien spaceship flying above the woods of Leonida. Specifically, the starlit sky, because it’s important to note that this side quest can only be completed in the middle of the night – and alone, of course. After finishing Chapter 2 as either Jason or Lucia, the player can drive past the Starlet Motel and head out into the wilderness.

They have to be alone for the side quest to properly trigger.

You can ACTUALLY get abducted by ALIENS in GTA 6, explore their spaceship, and even rescue an alien from a secret government base. 👽



This is the CRAZIEST easter egg I've found in this game so far.



Full video guide below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/nRLPOv6Kba — 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉𝖗𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖘 (@SicklyTheNinJa) November 20, 2026

GTA 6 Has a Secret Alien Abduction Mission, and It’s Absolutely Ridiculous

Once they spot an abandoned car on the road, headlights flashing, that’s the sign to stop. Next, the player needs to ignore every lesson they have learned from watching a horror movie, and follow a path leading into the woods – the dark woods, after 2 a.m., in an area known to be home to man-eating alligators. After making this good decision, eventually, the character will spot a strange blue light.

When they get close enough, the player will spot a UFO in the sky, in all its floating, glowing glory, and they actually end up interrupting the aliens in the middle of an abduction. The woman being drawn toward the spacecraft has the wherewithal to ask Jason or Lucia to go get her car.

From there, the player can choose to accept the mission and go get the woman’s car, or just…pretend they haven’t seen anything, and go about their night. Choosing the former path opens up the next chapter of the side quest. The next part of the quest includes – and this is just a glimpse into what the player can experience with this – milk, toxic gas, and being educated on why aliens abduct so many cows.

Completing the full alien-related side quest earns the player an achievement along with other perks, so it might be worth heading out into the woods at 2 a.m. and helping an alien abductee get her car back.