Are There Men Who Suffer from Their Giant Penises? A Short Investigation

According to Pink News, 54-year-old Roberto Esquivel Cabrera of Saltillo, Mexico is on government assistance because his penis is too large for him to establish gainful employment. He alleges his penis measures 18.9 inches.



“I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees,” he told Pink News. “I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do.”

Pink News also reports that because so many people doubted Cabrera’s claims of how long his member hangs, he recently got an X-ray done to show the world proof. “Look where it is, it goes far below the knees,” he said.

Doctors have recommended Cabrera have a penile reduction, as the bulk of his length is foreskin and the actual penis is only about six to seven inches, The Sun reports. “We have advised him, ‘Mr Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn’t hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children,’” said one medical professional. “But he doesn’t accept it, he’d rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people.”

Curtis Crane, a plastic surgeon and reconstructive urologist, tells Broadly he’s never encountered a problem of someone having too big of a penis. He says some physical ailments a man with that kind of length might endure are lower back pain from the weight of the penis (Cabrera’s reportedly weighs two pounds) and irritation or discomfort at the tip from swinging to and fro.

The Sun reports Cabrera started working to lengthen his member when he was a teenager by wrapping bands around it with weights. “If someone wants an increase of like 10, 20 percent,” Crane says, “it doesn’t sound like it’d be problematic but it sounds like … this guy he went a little too far.”

According to a study released in 2015, which included measurements from more than 15,000 men from around the world, the average size of a flaccid penis is 3.61 inches, while the average erect penis measures at 5.16 inches. Outliers are rare, reports Science magazine. “A 16-cm (6.3-inch) erect penis falls into the 95th percentile: Out of 100 men, only five would have a penis larger than 16 cm.”

In a previous interview with Broadly, Dr. Curtis Brown, who specializes in FTM and MTF genital reconstructive surgery, said he has had some patients with an abnormally large penis that have presented a physical problem, though “this happens less than five percent of the time.”

Paul Joannides, a psychoanalyst who’s served on the editorial boards of both the Journal of Sexual Medicine and the American Journal of Sexuality Education, said he knew of no research that could shed light on what kinds of problems men with big penises might have. He did, however, note that men are notorious for being inaccurate in measuring length and girth.

Going off on a tangent, Joannides also tells Broadly that “there seems to be some unfilled positions in the new administration, where being the biggest dick is apparently a plus.”