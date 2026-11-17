Have people spotted an actual pterodactyl in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico? While we can’t be certain, social media was abuzz this past weekend as people shared a clip across short-form video platforms depicting a mysterious winged creature flapping across the sky with an unmistakable pterodactyl shape.

Reported by reputable sources such as random videos shared online by untrustworthy sources, and amplified by broadcaster Jaime Maussan, the mercifully brief footage depicts a pterodactyl-shaped creature(s) flying through urban areas.

Videos by VICE

Aqui está uma compilação com três mais novos vídeos de alegados pterodáctilos no México. https://t.co/i4soVgbiBn pic.twitter.com/1aSlLHh4NV — Ovniologia 🛸 (@Ovniologia01) November 16, 2026

What’s Really Going On With Those Viral ‘Pterodactyl in Mexico’ Videos?

Personally, I think the footage is terrible. It’s like the infamous Bigfoot footage, but believed only by people whose brains hemorrhaged while watching Jurassic Park 3. I want to say it looks like AI, but even AI can generate more convincing trash than this.

It looks like someone’s pterodactyl asset from a video game they’re developing and will never release. One of the videos doesn’t even look like it’s attempting to be a pterodactyl, though I will argue that the creature in it is real. It looks like a Magnificent frigatebird, which certainly has a unique, majestic silhouette, but it is decidedly not a pterodactyl.

The ones that are definitely trying to depict pterodactyls don’t even do it accurately. As ZukaRouBrucal explained on the cryptozoology subreddit:

“The funny thing is, this doesn’t even match up with our modern understanding of Pterosaur morphology, and this hoax’s depiction of this apparent Pteranodon longiceps appears stuck in the 1990s. For example, in the 90s we thought they had pointed wing tips (like this hoax video/images depict), but we now know this wasn’t the case; pterosaurs like Pteranodon had blunt/rounded wingtips as these were more efficient aerodynamically.”

There’s no way to know whether that person can truly be trusted, but that response sounds far more trustworthy than any of the videos shared so far.