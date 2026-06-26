Are These 3 Albums From 1986 Still Just As Good 40 Years Later?

1986 was a pretty good year for album releases, judging by the entries on this list. So, 40 years later, do they still have the same appeal that they had in their prime? We picked these three for consideration, which might be a bit of a no-brainer.

‘Licensed to Ill’ by the Beastie Boys

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Before Licensed to Ill put the Beastie Boys on the map in November 1986, they were certified hardcore punks taking inspiration from Bad Brains and the like. Those punk foundations stuck with the trio throughout their career, but it’s most obvious on Licensed to Ill.

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Sometimes it’s hard to believe this was their debut album, because it’s really just that good from top to bottom. Maybe I’m biased, since this is my favorite Beasties album. But even with personal sentiment aside, the proof of its quality is in just how relevant it remains 40 years later. Whip-smart rhymes, timeless samples, and iconic attitude set Licensed to Ill up for a lasting legacy.

‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica

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The legacy of Master of Puppets is probably best represented by its feature in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Season 4 included the title track in a crazy scene that had fan favorite character Eddie Munson absolutely shredding in the Upside Down. Like with the Kate Bush resurgence, Master of Puppets quickly found itself with a new generation of fans.

Released in March 1986, the album was highly praised by critics and beloved by fans. Its influence has since stretched throughout many subgenres of the metal scene, and it’s considered one of the greatest metal albums of all time. 40 years later, even with many more offerings from Metallica, Master of Puppets is still seen as one of their best.

‘I Against I’ by Bad Brains

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Bad Brains released their third album, I Against I, in November 1986, and it became the band’s best-selling album. While their two earlier releases were more recognizably hardcore punk, I Against I took more liberties with genre. They played more with reggae, funk, and heavy metal to create a uniquely blended sound that went on to influence a surprisingly diverse array of artists.

40 years on from its release, I Against I still holds up as a crucial album. Its influences spread far and wide. Sublime, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Sepultura, the Cro-Mags, and Rage Against the Machine have all cited aspects of I Against I as inspirations. Additionally, punk bands Danko Jones and Spermbirds have shown appreciation. Despite the band’s more reggae-leaning turn here, their punk legacy remained strong. This album found fans in everyone from Jeff Buckley to Lil Jon.