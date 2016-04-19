Are These Rainbow Grilled Cheese Sandwiches the Stuff of Dreams or Nightmares?

Not all that long ago, the phrase “taste the rainbow” meant we were talking Skittles, little rainbow-colored chewy sugar bombs, a dentist’s worst nightmare, each with enough artificial fruit flavoring to earn the title.

But then something happened: Rainbow pancakes started showing up online. Rainbow bagels became so much of an overnight sensation that the store that invented them had to close due to overwhelming demand. Someone else invented rainbow pizza dough.

Blame Pinterest, blame Instagram, but now we’re at the point where a store in Hong Kong is making rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches. And the gooey rainbow mess that’s spreading on Instagram looks like someone gutted a My Little Pony and put its entrails between two slices of bread.

The rainbow grilled cheese, or “unicorn toastie,” is being sold by Hong Kong’s Kala Toast, a shop specializing in grilled cheese and fries. The sandwich has caught fire on Instagram thanks to @hkfoodiexblogger’s post of the cheesy monstrosity, which now has nearly half a million likes.

According to @hkfoodiexblogger, that rainbow-colored cheese isn’t just food coloring. The blue cheese is “lavender” flavor (WTF?), green is basil-flavored, red is for tomato, and yellow is a mix of mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, and Gruyere.

It’s hard to know what all that would taste like combined, but @hkfoodiexblogger wasn’t totally sold.

“The toast was crispy but I reckon both the flavour [sic] of the lavender and tomato were subtle,” they wrote. “The basil flavour was the most outstanding one comparatively but the cheese flavour still was not as strong as my expectation. It was also a bit oily in general.”

Ultimately, @hkfoodiexblogger declared the sandwich “Rather Average” but gave a major caveat, saying that, “We All CAN Not the deny that IT IS photogenic.”

Can’t argue with that! And when food is seemingly made for Instagram first and taste buds second, it’s not too surprising if something ends up looking a little better than it tastes. Though no judgment here, as we haven’t tried the rainbow grilled cheese, which costs about $5.50.

The idea of brightly colored savory foods is one that still sits uneasy. There’s a reason Willy Wonka stuck to candy, people. But on that note, bring back Phrosties!