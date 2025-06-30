Are These Stories About Winning Lottery Tickets Gone Missing Legit?

Have you visited any British tabloid sites, such as The Sun or The Daily Mail, that all suspiciously run the same story, again and again, about a person who won the lottery (yay!) but then lost the ticket (gasp!)?

I hate to shatter your perception of a sad and wacky reality where people in Britain are constantly losing winning lottery tickets, so I won’t. Instead, Rob Waugh of The Press-Gazette, a UK-based journalistic outfit that focuses on the media, will do that for you.

They found that the traditionally unscrupulous British tabloids were, unsurprisingly, we’re likely publishing fictitious stories of lottery tragedy.

Back in late April, several British tabloids were united in their reporting of similar stories of lottery heartbreaks. There was a tale of a dog devouring a winning scratch card. A kid accidentally threw away her parents’ literal ticket to a better life.

The stories had everything necessary for a perfect tabloid tale of high-stakes misfortune. According to the Press-Gazette, it seems like none of them are even remotely real, and in fact may have been made up whole cloth by a PR agency that’s possibly in cahoots with a gambling site called PlayCasino, which just so happened to get SEO-boosting backlinks in every single article.

Several UK Tabloid Sites Might Have Published Fake Stories Of Lottery Winners Losing Their Tickets

Signal the New, the PR agency behind this wave of unfortunate lotto mishap stories, has stonewalled efforts to verify whether these distraught lottery “winners” ever existed. Not only did they not respond to questions, they lawyered up the moment anyone suggested publishing side-by-side comparisons of two “different” winners who looked suspiciously alike.

Take Mark and Laura Hayes from Ayrshire, whose daughter allegedly tossed a £1,750 ticket in the trash. When Press-Gazette tried to contact them to inform them they could still claim the prize under lottery rules, the family ghosted them. Even the email address provided by SEO agency Carbon Spark (which says it got the contact from Signal) went dark.

Then there’s Gareth Thomas, the Welshman whose dog allegedly ate his £500 scratchcard. Readers quickly noticed that Gareth looks eerily like Mark Hayes. Same jawline, same beard, same story beats. Weird. Liam Carter, the grief-stricken man who found a winning ticket in his dead mom’s drawer, is also absent from the internet. No social media footprint.

When pressed, Signal the News claimed it had verified identities through government ID and forms, but also said it had deleted all personal data after 30 days per guidelines. In other words, they took a “trust me, bro” approach to their sources. A trusted journalistic outlet has much more credibility when hiding sources than a PR agency affiliated with gambling sites.

This all begs the question: if you can’t trust trashy, unethical British tabloids about stories where dogs ate winning scratch cards, then who can you trust?