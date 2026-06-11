Are We in the Luckiest Month for Love? The ‘June Theory’ Says Yes.

It seems there’s a “theory” for everything on TikTok, but if you can see past this annoying tendency to label every month as a trend of sorts, you might actually find comfort and excitement in it. The “June Theory” in particular is the ultimate summer mentality to attract love and romance. Let’s dive in.

What Is June Theory?

June Theory is essentially a social media phenomenon that claims the month of June brings romantic opportunities and blessings.

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“While there is no real science behind the theory that June has an actual effect on the likelihood of successful dating, there are very real and tangible seasonal factors that can increase the sense of ease and opportunity associated with making connections with other individuals,” says Dr. Alexandra Foglia, DMFT, Director of Family Programs at All in Solutions. “During summer, people are spending more time outside, attending more social events and gatherings, and traveling more frequently. People have more opportunities to encounter others and connect due to these reasons.”

Personally, I feel far more interested in social outings and late nights downtown during the warmer summer months than during winter. And while June Theory might be a made-up concept by a bunch of TikTokers, the dose of hope might put a pep in your step if you let it.

“The value of June Theory is in its potential to encourage people to be more intentional,” says Foglia. “When people believe that a particular season or time of year offers more possibilities, then they are typically much more open, receptive, and willing to engage socially. Psychology teaches us that our expectations can affect how we behave, and when we are willing to take risks, it provides the foundation for creating new social experiences and relationships.”

How to Capitalize on June Theory

If you’re looking for love—or even just sun fun under the sun—this summer, consider capitalizing on June Theory by putting yourself out there.

“I recommend you treat it as a chance to say ‘yes!’ more often,” Foglia says. “Go to the BBQ this weekend, sign up for that summer sports team, go see live music, or finally take that person you can’t stop thinking about out on a date. This type of repeated exposure and shared experience is how most relationships develop.”

However, don’t settle for just surface-level dynamics (unless, of course, that’s what you’re seeking). Try to build more meaningful and authentic connections and see where they might lead you, even if you don’t go into them with the intention of building a romantic relationship. In fact, the more friends you make, the more people you meet, and the more opportunities you have to find love.

“As your circle of acquaintances grows, so does the number of opportunities you’ll have for developing connections,” Foglia explains. “Many people attribute luck to having seen the right person at the right time, but in reality, increased visibility and participation by the individual typically generates the perceived luck.”

“One of my favorite reframes is that June does not automatically produce a greater chance of meeting the person you will eventually fall in love with,” she continues. “Rather, June might just be a month that encourages people to leave the house, explore their curiosity for others, and experience life to the fullest. Regardless of the season, these behaviors are always beneficial to forming relationships.”