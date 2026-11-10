Are We Really Surprised? Oasis Makes a Very Oasis Decision Ahead of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Oasis are notoriously thorny with everyone. The media, fans, even the Gallaghers themselves, they’ll all receive quite a bit of snark if they’re not avoiding the spotlight entirely. Consequently, it’s not all that surprising that they’re opting to forgo one of the crowning moments of their career.

In a new report from Rolling Stone, Noel and Liam Gallagher decided against attending their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Instead, Noel is going to perform at Goldie’s EFG Jazz festival in London. It’ll mark his first solo show since he reunited with his brother back in 2025.

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As for Liam, it’s not yet known if he has other plans or if he’s just being generally standoffish about the whole affair. However, he’s made it abundantly clear in the past that he just doesn’t care that Oasis received such an honor.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: Do me a favor and f**k off,” Liam Gallagher told The Sunday Times. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame. I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns on that board. So it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Oasis Decides Against Accepting Award or Performing at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Liam Gallagher didn’t just save this snark for the media to quote. He scoffed at the honor on X with a petty tweet that showed how much he thinks of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers,” he wrote at the time.

In replies to fans, Liam Gallagher continued his trademark sarcasm. For instance, in one, he quipped that even his mother told him to stop being so mean. Then, he mused about the idea that attending might not be that bad in reality.

“Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke,” Gallagher shared. “She thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization. She’s told me to stop being a d**k and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.”

At the very least, Oasis wouldn’t be the only acts that decided against showing up at the Hall of Fame. They would join Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, and many more legends in skipping the event.

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