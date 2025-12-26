‘Are You Happy?’: Amy Lee Recalls the Emotional Origins of Evanescence’s Biggest Hit

Evanescence exploded onto the rock scene with their 2003 debut single, “Bring Me to Life”. The track is considered one of the greatest 2000s-era rock songs of all time. As deep as the tune is, though, its emotional origins run deeper, prompted by one question: “Are you happy?”

In a conversation with Metal Hammer, Lee recalled the moment she was asked the question. It came from Josh Hartzler, a therapist and friend. In 2000, he’d been hanging out with the band in their hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, three years before the song ever took off.

Amy Lee wrote “Bring Me to Life” at around 19, a few years before the song was a hit

“I’d been in a really bad, abusive relationship, which had been very difficult for a long time,” Amy remembered. “I thought that I was doing a pretty good job of pretending I was OK, but Josh, this guy that I didn’t know really well, but I liked a lot, we went into a restaurant while my band members were parking the car. When we sat down, he looked at me right in the eyes and said, ‘Are you happy?’”

“It just really caught me off guard. I felt very exposed,” she said, “but it felt good at the same time, like he could see me. ‘How can you see into my eyes like open doors?’”

The rest of the story, as they say, “is history,” but you might still not know it all. For example, did you know that Evanescence originally didn’t have that rap vocal part in the song? That was something, Lee says, their record label, Wind-Up, cooked that up.

“That was not our original plan,” the singer told Metal Hammer. “It was something that we had to do. It was a concession we had to make for the label.” Ultimately, Paul McCoy of 12 Stones came in to handle the song’s famous (or infamous) male vocal parts, including “Wake me up!” and “I can’t wake up!”

Evanescence “fought” with their label over adding the rap-rock vocals

“I wrote the part,” Amy divulged. “We took a lot of care in creating it the way that we wanted it to be. I worked with Paul to get it the way that we still felt fit our band.”

“That’s one of the reasons we didn’t want a rapper in the song in the first place, because it puts it in a box,” she explained, noting that the band did not want to be lumped in with other rap-rock/nu-metal bands.

“Since that was our first song [from the album], that was the main reason for the fear,” Lee continued. “Because branching out, and trying different things, and playing around in the world that is more metal, playing around in the world that is more electronica, playing around a little bit in a classical way, those are all things that this band does.”

“But with the first song, you have to do your best to sum up who you are,” Lee added. “You don’t give people a false idea of what they’re buying into. That was the thing we had to be very careful about.”