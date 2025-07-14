Are You ‘Quiet Cracking’ in the Workplace?

We’ve all heard of the countless dating buzzwords, but what about those describing workplace trends? Seeing as we spend much of our precious time working, it’s important to dive into the world of hustle culture and dissect its impact on us as humans.

And what better way to do so than by discussing the ever-present issue of burnout? But not just any burnout: “quiet cracking,” a form of gradual burnout that sneaks up on you. Oftentimes, you don’t realize you’re burning out until it’s too late.

While we don’t need yet another trending buzzword to call out our collective emotional burnout, the issue behind the word is real and threatening, both to us as individuals and as a society.

What’s more? It’s not a rare phenomenon. In fact, according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace Report, global employee engagement declined to 21% in 2024. And this doesn’t just affect the individual. The report found that disengagement cost the world economy $438 billion in 2024.

So…how do you confront “quiet cracking” and eventual burnout if you don’t even recognize it’s occurring in the first place? Let’s dive in.

What Is Quiet Cracking?

As mentioned above, quit cracking describes the gradual loss of workplace satisfaction. Employees slowly begin to feel less engaged, motivated, and inspired at work. These “cracks,” however, often go unnoticed until, eventually, everything shatters.

For example, a plate with a few shallow cracks is likely still usable. However, the deeper those cracks get, or the more that develop from continued wear and tear, the more likely it is to fall apart completely. If you don’t address the cause of said cracks, you’ll end up with a broken plate that’s no longer safe for use.

Now, I’m not trying to compare humans to plates, nor am I saying we’re “of no use” once we reach burnout. But it’s true that, over time, without any intervention, the quiet cracking does chip away at our motivation and desire to deliver.

“Quiet cracking is sneaky; it creeps up on workers slowly but steadily, and before they know it, they’re totally checked out of their role,” Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of AI-powered career app Kickresume, told VICE.

Whether a result of poor management, toxic workplace culture, or inaccessible growth opportunities, the employee typically reaches end-stage burnout.

“This can happen for many reasons, including workers feeling unsupported by their managers and stuck in their roles,” Duris explained. “With no progression in sight and a lack of purpose, employees may be asking themselves what the point of their role is. This often leads to dissatisfaction and a loss of motivation.”

How to Handle Quiet Cracking

Typically, quiet cracking occurs in a workplace run by poor management—in which case, it can be difficult for employees to recover without any guidance.

“Quiet cracking may be caused by managers not providing enough support and recognition, leading employees to feel undervalued,” Duris said. “This is what often causes withdrawal, and it’s important for managers to address this at the earliest warning signs!”

As an employee, you can also voice your own concerns to your manager, Duris recommended. Sometimes, they might be completely unaware of your feelings and struggles. However, by starting the conversation, you’re giving them the opportunity to step up and help—as any good manager should want to do.

More specifically, you can also request that your manager provide you with opportunities to learn and grow in your role. According to Duris, this might spark inspiration and motivation, which is the key to overcoming burnout.