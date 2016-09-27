Are You Sitting Down? This Rapper Named Pimpton Smokes Marijuana in a Music Video

Against all odds, a rapper named Pimpton inhales marijuana cigarettes in his latest music video. The Regina emcee gets very high in the video for “Burn My J,” directed by Stuey Kubrick. He smokes so much marijuana he stands in a cornfield and also surrounds himself with mysterious pink smoke. The track is off his Allow Us To Be Generous EP, which you can check out here. Sources say the rapper was inhaling marijuana while making the album. With Dead Lighters production, “Burn My J” might be Pimpton’s best yet. He breaks away from his usual aggressive and high style to sing, “Might smoke until I fade away/ If you don’t ever feel this way/ you don’t know my pain.” This chorus fits the Pimpton’s introspective and high persona we learned about last year.

“It’s one of those songs you play on replay cruising around smoking reefers,” Pimpton says. “We shot it in BC.” Marijuana was also likely involved.

