Are You the ‘Nav Friend’ of Your Friend Group? Here’s How to Tell.

Every friend group has its own “types” of individuals, from the mom friend to the vibe-checker. In your own social circle, you might play a certain role without even realizing it. For example, maybe you’re the default friend everyone else leans on for emotional support; or perhaps you take on an admin role, handling the logistics of your group.

If you show up as the personal planner for your friends, you might just be your group’s “nav friend.” Here’s what you should know about upholding this important role and title.

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What Is a Nav Friend?

According to Dr. Shannon Franklin, Licensed Psychologist at Element Q Healing, “‘nav friend’ refers to a member of a social or friendship group that emerges as the informal navigation source for their group.”

“The nav friend typically has knowledge about each member’s plans in order to help manage expectations and facilitate communication with other group members,” Dr. Franklin explains. “The role of nav friend may develop without formal discussion among the friends.”

Simply put, this friend tends to carry the mental load of the friend group, especially when it comes to navigating plans like travel arrangements and dinner reservations. Like the “mom friend,” the nav friend typically comes across as organized and put-together.

The Role of the Nav Friend

We all have a friend—or are that friend—who plans group hangouts, trips, or meals, handling all the logistics. This is the role of the nav friend.

“The nav friend is the person who converts Group Intention into action,” Dr. Franklin says. “Examples include researching locations, organizing transportation, confirming meeting time, sending reminder messages to all members, adjusting plans in case things go wrong, etc. They are usually looking one or two steps ahead and therefore doing most of the invisible mental work necessary to keep a group on track.”

In other words, these friends ensure that plans actually make it out of the group chat. Without them, you might spend weeks trying to find a date, time, and location that works for everyone.

The Hidden Burden of Being the ‘Nav Friend’

While nav friends are integral to every friend group, they carry a silent mental load that often goes unnoticed and underappreciated.

“The hidden burden of competence is quietly becoming an obligation,” says Dr. Franklin. “Many people find it easy for friends to overlook the amount of detailed work that has been done by the nav friend in helping them navigate. Eventually, this will begin to create problems like fatigue, frustration, and resentment as the nav friend becomes so tired from always doing all of the planning and arranging.”

Think of it like this: In many romantic relationships, one partner carries the mental load while the other benefits from this safety net. Of course, this can quickly manifest into relationship problems like bitterness and even contempt.

In a friend group, the nav friend might carry the weight of holding everyone together—ensuring plans don’t fall through and that everyone is included. However, some nav friends do find a sense of purpose in this role, so long as they’re not taken for granted.