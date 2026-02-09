THC Gummies That Beam You Up and Brighten Your Mood

Supposedly, a lot of weird ish comes out of Area 52, but these THC gummies aren’t from that Area 52, so no need to worry about abductions or probing. In fact, no need to worry much at all because the Area 52 Full Spectrum UFO MAX Gummies create a silly, chatty, cozy high that climbs higher and higher over time. The labeling could use some clarity, but the formula is exceptional, and my moderate-to-heavy users will be mesmerized by the playful energy it brings.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

The UFO MAX gummies contain, roughly, 13mg Delta-9 THC, 100mg CBD, and 2.5mg CBG per gummy. I actually love this combination of cannabinoids at these doses, but I wish the dosage were clearer on the bottle’s label. They say “120mg hemp extract” on the front, but you have to read the nutrition label for the actual breakdown. And looking at the lab results, they’re not quite as potent as the label says.

For those who don’t use cannabis frequently, these offer a higher dose that’s sure to give you an enveloping high. As a heavier user, these feel like a sensational microdose, enough to give me some sensation, but not so much that I feel fully stoned. The CBG here is delightful, as it brings a more energetic vibe to the high, but the CBD still helps you let go of your worries.

I’d describe these as a moderate-strength gummy, but beginners should be careful. Luckily, the gummies are big enough that it’s easy to take a little nibble if you want to start with a smaller dose.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

The high from these is fabulous and fun. The 2.5mg CBG has a more noticeable effect than you might think. I felt giggly and talkative and slightly more energized than I had before. I actually took these when I was feeling super existentially stressed out, and they absolutely helped bring me to a happier, more carefree state.

Best of all, these hit much sooner than expected. Gummies can take anywhere from 10 to 80 minutes to kick in, depending on the formula. I felt the effects of these in around 15 minutes, so I didn’t have to wait forever to settle into the high and start enjoying my night. The high also kept climbing for a couple of hours, so it doesn’t hit all at once. Keep this in mind if you plan to take more after your initial dose.

I’m dubbing these one of my new favorites for Happy Time™. They delivered a playful and laidback energy that I desperately needed the second time I took them. The two other times I tried them, they were lovely, but I’m impressed by how much they were able to turn my anxious night around. The power of CBD is not to be discounted! And I’m also quickly realizing that CBG is one of my fave cannabinoids.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

The mango flavor here is light at first, then hits you with a punch of sour juiciness. After that, the mango taste mellows back out, offering a sweet and slightly citrus profile. Each gummy has a light sugar coating on the outside, which adds to the sweetness and the sourness, but doesn’t swing too far in either direction. There’s a very subtle note of grass in the aftertaste, but you may not even notice it. The flavor stays true to its mango name, but isn’t wildly strong, ideal for people who want a gentle flavor profile.

These gummies are quite plump. They’re like fat gumdrops, which is convenient if you’re looking to cut them in half or just take a small bite to gauge how they’ll hit you. If you’re taking a whole one, it’s a mouthful, but I mean that in a positive way.

The texture here might not be for everyone. They’re mushy and squishy, so you’re not getting a lot of firmness or chewiness. I know that’s not everyone’s vibe, but I appreciate the softer texture that almost melts in your mouth. They’re not too tacky or sticky, giving you a soft, light chewing experience. To put it plainly, if these didn’t have any hemp in them, I’d still eat them.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

The whole alien/Area 52/UFO aesthetic seems like an obvious choice for cannabis brands. Yet, this is really the first time I’ve tested a product that went in this direction, and I’m loving it. The gummies suck you in and beam you up, and the brand’s aesthetic captures that scene.

I do wish the label on the bottle made it clearer what is in these gummies. “Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract” can mean almost anything, and I prefer it when brands are extra upfront about what’s in the product. It makes things easier for everyone.

However, I appreciate the bottle design with three green UFOs against a fuchsia background and a metallic-like sheen over the label. They even use a monospace-type font that looks like an incoming message from extraterrestrials.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $75 for a single bottle/bag, these are far from the cheapest THC gummies around. That puts the price per gummy at $3.75. But Area 52 really wants you to set up a subscription, because they give you a surprising 40% off your order if you do. That brings our price per gummy down to $2.25, which is much easier to swallow.

Buuuut, they’ll also give you a hefty discount if you buy multiple units. You can save around $15-$30 if you buy two or three packages. For the lowest price per gummy possible, you can subscribe and save on a three-bottle order, dropping the price per gummy to $2.13.

The average cost of a 5mg THC gummy is around $2, and with these, you’re getting 15mg THC. Even at $3.75, they’re an okay deal, but at $2.13, they’re a stellar value.

Canna-Conclusion

The high from the Area 52 Full Spectrum UFO MAX Gummies is superb, and the flavor is delightful. If you need a gummy for fun times and you have a comfy THC tolerance, these are well-worth the price tag. They’re soothing, uplifting, and euphoric all at once, and the sweet mango flavor is nothing to complain about. They’ll be a go-to for me whenever I go out.

Bonus Buds

Curious about the whole CBG situation? You can get a better feel for it with the Slumber CBG Gummies, which contain 30mg CBG for an energized sensation.

If you love the mango flavor and want something that goes even harder, try the Mood Mighty Mango Gummies, which contain a hefty 30mg Delta-9 THC.

For a similarly light and sweet mango taste without such a high THC dose, I love the Canna River Sleep Gummies, which have just 3mg THC and a Strawberry Mango flavor.