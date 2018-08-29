Aretha Franklin Will Be Honored by Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande

On August 16, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, passed away.



In her hometown of Detroit, the 76-year-old was surrounded by family and friends in her last days. Franklin, an 18-time Grammy Award–winning talent who was the first woman admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was considered the pinnacle of gospel-rooted soul music. Her vocal abilities —even in her last years performing— were unparalleled.

Soon after the announcement of her death, fans took to Twitter to share their condolences and love of the “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” songstress.

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

Aretha, your music set a standard for every single lady in this industry to rise to. You have touched minds, hearts and spirits, including my own. I pray you have a smooth journey Ree Ree and hopefully I'll get to sing with you in the Heavenly choir. Love you #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Rrw6JjDtCg — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) August 16, 2018

As reported by CNN, Stevie Wonder, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Fantasia, Jennifer Holliday, Yolanda Adams, Faith Hill, and, most recently, Ariana Grande have been confirmed as performers for the funeral.



The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.