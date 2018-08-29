Aretha Franklin Will Be Honored by Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande

On August 16, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, passed away.
In her hometown of Detroit, the 76-year-old was surrounded by family and friends in her last days. Franklin, an 18-time Grammy Award–winning talent who was the first woman admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was considered the pinnacle of gospel-rooted soul music. Her vocal abilities —even in her last years performing— were unparalleled.
Soon after the announcement of her death, fans took to Twitter to share their condolences and love of the “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” songstress.
As reported by CNN, Stevie Wonder, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Fantasia, Jennifer Holliday, Yolanda Adams, Faith Hill, and, most recently, Ariana Grande have been confirmed as performers for the funeral.
The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.