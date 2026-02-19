Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour is Sold Out. Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets

For her first concert tour in six years, it’s not surprising that demand for Ariana Grande tickets is far surpassing supply. Whatever you think of the Wicked press tour shenanigans, Ariana is a massive global superstar with a die-hard fanbase. And, if you’re reading this, I guess that includes you.

So you’re probably desperately searching for a way to get into one of these shows. You already know it’s going to cost you, and you’ve made your peace with that—it’s just a matter of getting your hands on a ticket or two.

And I’m here to tell you just how to do that.

How to get ariana Grande 2026 tour tickets

At this point, your best bet is the secondary market—that means StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program, so you know what you’re buying is legit. And StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, meaning prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

You can also get verified resale tickets via Ticketmaster.

About Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour back in August 2025. The 34-date limited run will see Grande making multiple-night stops in select North American markets and London over the course of summer 2026. Stops will include Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Brooklyn, and more.

The Eternal Sunshine tour kicks off with three nights in Oakland, California starting June 6. The final shows will be five nights in London, concluding August 23.

View the full tour routing (updated with new dates added) below.

06/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland, Arena

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/30 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/02 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/03 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/31 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Centre

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/15 – London, UK @ The O2

08/16 – London, UK @ The O2

08/19 – London, UK @ The O2

08/20 – London, UK @ The O2

08/23 – London, UK @ The O2