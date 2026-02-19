Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour is Sold Out. Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets

For her first concert tour in six years, it’s not surprising that demand for Ariana Grande tickets is far surpassing supply. Whatever you think of the Wicked press tour shenanigans, Ariana is a massive global superstar with a die-hard fanbase. And, if you’re reading this, I guess that includes you.
So you’re probably desperately searching for a way to get into one of these shows. You already know it’s going to cost you, and you’ve made your peace with that—it’s just a matter of getting your hands on a ticket or two.
And I’m here to tell you just how to do that.
How to get ariana Grande 2026 tour tickets
At this point, your best bet is the secondary market—that means StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program, so you know what you’re buying is legit. And StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, meaning prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
You can also get verified resale tickets via Ticketmaster.
About Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour
Ariana Grande announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour back in August 2025. The 34-date limited run will see Grande making multiple-night stops in select North American markets and London over the course of summer 2026. Stops will include Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Brooklyn, and more.
The Eternal Sunshine tour kicks off with three nights in Oakland, California starting June 6. The final shows will be five nights in London, concluding August 23.
View the full tour routing (updated with new dates added) below.
Ariana Grande 2026 Tour Dates
06/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland, Arena
06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/30 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/02 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/03 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/31 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Centre
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/15 – London, UK @ The O2
08/16 – London, UK @ The O2
08/19 – London, UK @ The O2
08/20 – London, UK @ The O2
08/23 – London, UK @ The O2