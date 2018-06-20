Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Release Twitchy Single “The Light Is Coming”

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have followed up the release of last week’s humid collaboration “Bed” with another new single. “The Light Is Coming” was produced by Pharrell Williams—his four-count intro is a giveaway—and it sounds like a pared-down remix of N.E.R.D’s “Lemon,” the twitchy beat in such a hurry that it almost trips over itself. Minaj’s opening verse is short and confrontational: “‘Cause you was slippin’, yep, you clumsy / And everything I peep, can’t just unsee / Sips tea, and it’s unsweet.” Grande, as you might expect, plays the angelic counterpoint, sing-talking, “The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole.”

“The Light Is Coming” will appear on Grande’s new album, Sweetener, out August 17 on Republic Records. Listen to it below.

