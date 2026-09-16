Ariana Grande and ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Drop Out of Musical Revival, Producers Cancel the Entire Show

A planned London revival of Sunday in the Park with George has been canceled. The decision comes after both Grammy-winning pop singer Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, both exited the show.

The play was to hit the stage in 2027, reviving Stephen Sondheim’s musical at London’s Barbican Theatre. However, the producers have announced it has now been canceled entirely. They shared the news in an Instagram post dated September 14, 2026.

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“The planned 2027 production of Sunday in the Park with George at the Barbican will no longer proceed as scheduled. Empire Street Productions will retain the rights with a view to presenting the production in 2028. Further details will be announced in due course,” the statement read.

Jonathan Bailey’s exit from the Stephen Sondheim musical comes one month after Ariana Grande pulled out

The production was first announced in January 2026, with both Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey attached. The pair’s star power was notable since they both starred in the film adaptation of Wicked, as well as the sequel, Wicked: For Good. However, in August, Playbill revealed that Grande was exiting the show.

Producers issued a statement saying they wished her well and planned to keep the revival on track. “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, Empire Street Productions can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best,” they wrote. “The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.”

Subsequently, Bailey left the production as well. “Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering,” he said in a statement shared by THR. “(Director) Marianne (Elliott) is extraordinary and one of my longest collaborators and friends. After much consideration, I have decided to also step back from Sunday in the Park with George.”

“I wish the very best to the entire company. I will be cheering them on as they continue with this production,” Bailey added.

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