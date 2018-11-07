Ariana Grande Brings ‘First Wives Club’-Themed “thank u, next” to ‘Ellen’

Ariana Grande’s new single “thank u, next,” released this past Saturday, is, obviously, top of every available chart in the US right now, buoyed as all such things are by a meme. She brought the song to Ellen today, recreating her favorite movie, the 1996 rom-com First Wives Club. It was a confident vocal performance, made all the more impressive by a near-catastrophic stumble halfway through from which Grande recovered flawlessly. Watch the performance in full below.

“thank u, next” is the first single from an upcoming album of the same name, set for release before the end of the year. That’ll be Grande’s second LP of 2018. Sweetener, her fourth album, came out in August.



