Ariana Grande Finally Confronts the Rumors!

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

After much speculation, Ariana Grande FINALLY confronted the rumors this week. The rumors have plagued Grande for a long time, with many of them circulating for years. Well, Grande confronted these rumors head-on this week.

“Yes, the rumors about me are currently being confronted,” Grande said via her spokesperson’s publicist. “I am thankful to my fans and friends as I go through this period of rumor confronting.” Her publicist’s spokesperson later confirmed the statement.

With the rumors now confronted, it’s unclear how Grande will continue. Many close to her say she will live in a rumorless life, free of rumors. The rumors were unavailable to comment.