Ariana Grande Finds an Unexpected Ally in Conservative Pundit Amidst Online Backlash Over Her Body

Ariana Grande has been at the forefront of a lot of online scrutiny. Both fans and online trolls alike have expressed their concern over her body, worrying about potential eating disorders and anorexia. There have been some people coming to her defense, arguing that you shouldn’t speak on another woman’s appearance in such a way. But one person in particular sticking up for her will certainly surprise you.

In a spirited Instagram post, conservative British broadcaster Piers Morgan reacted to all of the noise surrounding the pop star. He admitted that he doesn’t know all of the details but spoke highly of her character. “I’ve no idea what’s going on with Ariana Grande but I do know, after spending a random evening with her in a Beverly Hills restaurant a few years ago, that she’s a genuinely great person,” he said. “Intelligent, funny, engaging, and of course, supremely talented.”

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Additionally, Piers Morgan talked about how fame can feel especially isolating. Consequently, he urged everyone to get off her back. “Fame at her pop superstar level can be a very difficult and lonely place. So, I urge all the trolls currently making her life a misery with this constant chuntering about her appearance to back off and give her the space she needs to sort herself out,” he concluded.

Ariana Grande Taking Break From The Spotlight After Public Backlash

This comes on the heels of the 33-year-old pop star announcing that she would be “taking a step back from visibility” after her Eternal Sunshine Tour. But in a candid moment with the crowd at the O2 Arena, she said that she really just needed the space.

“I want you to know many things can be true at the same time,” Ariana Grande told the audience. “I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f**k opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

Moreover, Ariana Grande doesn’t want any of her fans to get wrapped up in the internet’s perception about her either. “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share,” she added. “The rest of that s**t is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you. This tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images