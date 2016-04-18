Hear a New Ariana Grande and Lil’ Wayne Collaboration, “Let Me Love You”

Next month, Ariana Grande is coming out with her third full-length record Dangerous Woman. Recently she revealed the tracklist for the record, showing that it’d be packed to the brim with features with the likes of Future, Nicki Minaj, and Macy Gray. Today she dropped her new track “Let Me Love You.” Grande sings over some smooth, deep bass giving off a feeling of being submerged, her voice put on a repeater during the chorus. Wayne comes in near the end of the track, his voice through autotune and trying to sound softer than ever. It’s an interesting track for Ariana Grande, more than anything making us wonder what the other collaborations will end up sounding like.