Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Her Exes on New Single “thank u, next”

Over the last 18 months, Ariana Grande has given a masterclass in moving through pain gracefully. After the horrific terrorist attack at her show in Manchester last year, she took time for herself while paying tribute to the attack’s victims. When her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away earlier this year, she ignored the horrid misogynist abuse she received from those who claimed it was her fault. She recently broke up with fiancee Pete Davidson, and rather than release a diss track, she’s done the opposite: Today, Ariana has put out “thank u, next,” a sweet, delicate track that pays tribute to Mac and Pete. As she wrote on twitter when she released the song: “no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth.” Ariana has been posting on social media recently about finishing a new album, so let’s hope this is more than a standalone single.

Listen to “thank u, next” below: