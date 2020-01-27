Ariana Grande and Her New Ponytail Finally Bring “7 Rings” to The Grammys

Last year, Ariana Grande skipped the Grammys but now she’s practically made it a mini Thank U, Next concert.

Opening with “Imagine,” Grande took her time through the Disney-like ballad before giving us a snippet of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things,” which she samples on “7 Rings.” Recreating the video, Grande and her dancers entered a land of bubblegum pink for the orchestra-backed rendition of “7 Rings.”

The performance is more than a year overdue. Last year, Grande pulled out of the show after she claimed Grammy producers axed “7 Rings” from her setlist. You could tell she’d been waiting for this moment from the perfect hair flip she pulled off when she sang “You like my hair / Gee thanks, just bought it.” But that confidence was somewhat shaken when she got visibly emotional singing “Thank U, Next.” Grande is up for five nominations including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.



