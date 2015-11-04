Ariana Grande Shut Down Two Radio Hosts for Claiming the Unicorn Emoji Is Just for “Girls”

After Ariana Grande penned an entire essay on sexism back in June, you’d think even the most puerile host would know better than to devote an entire portion of a radio interview with her to sexist questions about phones, make-up, and the unicorn emoji. Alas, no, and when Ariana dropped by Los Angeles radio station Power 106 to talk to hosts Justin Credible and Eric D-Lux, and they rolled out all of the above, she let them have it.

“Is that what you think girls have trouble choosing between?” Grande says, after being asked which item she would pick to use one last time: her make-up or her phone. Shouting over her in total disbelief when she stated she could go “many hours” without looking at her phone and liked to “be present” at a dinner table, Credible and D-Lux eventually conceded that it was probably a possibility and followed up with “Ladies, learn!” as if Ariana was some unique marvel of her gender that all women should learn iPhone etiquette from. Grande hit back with “BOYS LEARN” in a bossman tone that will inevitably produce its own soundboard.

Videos by VICE

Continued below…



But it’s not until the conversation turns to the new set of emojis and the hosts claim the unicorn emoji is for “girls” that Grande really loses her shit. “Who says the unicorn emoji isn’t for men? Come on!” She told D-Lux in particular, who seemed to have the biggest crisis of masculinity in this regard, “You need a little brushing up on equality over here.”

Lastly, when asked if she could fix one problem in the world, Grande reeled off a list of things relating to inequality and double standards in general, and concluded by pointing at D-Lux and saying, “We’ll start with you though.”

Watch in full below:

Follow Emma Garland on Twitter.