Ariana Grande Is Creating a ‘thank u, next’ Beauty Line

Believe it or not, there was a time when celebrities didn’t have their branding completely figured out. The result was often some random one-off perfume that smelled like the inside of a Lisa Frank gift set. Thankfully for us, everyone has gotten their shit together. You can workout in Beyoncé’s Ivy Park athleisure line (and soon with sneakers to match), or create a whole makeup look with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. Now, it looks like Ariana Grande wants to tap into the conversation by capitalizing on something other than her stellar vocals and Nickelodeon residual checks. The thank u, next singer is reportedly joining the beauty industry with a line inspired by her recent album.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande filed a trademark on April 2 for a line that includes “fragrances, body lotion, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists, and more.” It wouldn’t be the first time Grande tried her hand at beauty, but it does seem like the singer is trying hard to channel the spirit of thank u, next, which does have a song titled “makeup.” We should’ve seen this coming.

We have to wonder just how long we’ll have to wait for Ari’s goods. Rihanna teased Fenty Beauty for a full two years before we got the first glimpses of the highlighter that could blind the world. With a beauty line that simulates the tenacity of thank u, next, will the album still be a point of conversation by the time the products are up for sale? Something tells me the Arianators have their money either way.

Kristin Corry doesn’t have enough face for all this makeup. Follow her on Twitter.