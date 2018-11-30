Watch Ariana Grande’s Extremely Good Video for “thank u, next”

After riling up her army of fans with teaser videos over the past two weeks, Ariana Grande has finally put it all together, channeled her inner popcorn-cinephile, and released the video for “thank u, next.” The video—which you can watch above—features the pop star recreating pretty much every great movie that’s ever existed. We’re pretty fucking grateful for this video, and we’re pretty fucking grateful for Ariana Grande. After you watch, read our essay exploring the single’s themes.

Thank u, Ariana. Thank u.

