Ariana Grande Plots Further Chart Dominance on “Monopoly”

On the strength of “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande’s been sitting pretty atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the better part of the last two months. Remember how she commanded all that attention during the Grammys, despite not being in attendance? Well today, she’s become self aware about her dominance with a new single called “Monopoly.” It’s a collaboration with the R&B singer Victoria Monét and sports a chorus in which the pair profess to “Treat my goals like property / Collect them like Monopoly.”

Like all the music she’s released in her recent hot streak it’s a low-lit, low-key sorta affair, built around a loping beat that allows the pair plenty of room to flex about all the champagne they downed while making thank u, next and shout out celebrity vocal coaches. Tales of unmitigated success haven’t felt terribly relatable to me lately, but hey at least someone’s happy! Join me in playing this on repeat and summoning the end of this hell winter.