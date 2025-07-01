Aries, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

July welcomes three new retrogrades into the mix, joining Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. Pluto retrograde will continue into the fall, making the next three months rife with significant change and transformation. If you feel like something is feeling off in your deepest subconscious self, you can likely blame Pluto. This faraway planet governs the unseen and shadowy aspects of existence. Think: life, death, rebirth, transformation, and power flow. These elements of life color virtually every choice we make. Yet, they’re practically invisible from our earthly vantage points. Proceed through this month with the context of Pluto retrograde in the back of your mind. Discomfort is an expected and necessary part of this process.

The fourth will be a particularly potent day in the cosmos. First, Neptune goes retrograde, adding yet another faraway celestial influence to the cosmic forecast. When direct, Neptune can foster our dreams and imaginations in ways that inspire and uplift us. But it can also place a rose-colored tint over our eyes, blinding us to red flags waving in front of us. It can be harder to deduce what’s reality and what’s something we’ve created in our heads under Neptune’s rule. When this blue planet goes retrograde, the veil between fantasy and reality lifts. Suddenly, romanticism falls by the wayside, and the cosmos forces us to confront real life and all of the good, bad, and ugly that comes along with it. This celestial period can be an incredibly grounding event because of these realizations. It can also be alarming. Give yourself the grace to react without expectation or pretense.

July 4 also marks the conjunction of Venus and Uranus, which is a slightly more promising alignment in terms of positivity and prosperity. Both creative planets, Venus and Uranus’ combination signals exciting new developments in love, finances, or both. Uranus tends to lean toward the unpredictable and, at times, chaotic, suggesting you might need to exit your comfort zone to enjoy these cosmic blessings to their fullest extent. As a cardinal sign of the Zodiac, you’re already prone to blazing trails and exploring new territory on the frontlines. Get ready to exercise your forward-thinking skills and assertive energy during this time.

Several days later, your ruling planet, Mars, forms a challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon. This alignment seems to be a direct response to the previous days’ conjunction of Venus and Uranus. You are, after all, only human, Aries. While trying new things or ideas might be exciting for you, that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t run into conflict while doing so. The waxing gibbous Moon is already an arduous lunar phase as it calls us to assess our progress and determine whether we need a redirection. Indeed, the stars appear to be revealing information you might not be ready to hear yet. Keep going anyway.

On July 10, the full Moon reaches its fullest, strongest phase in Capricorn. This is an incredibly potent celestial event that opens our eyes to what achievement, success, and prosperity truly look like for each of our individual paths. Allow the glow of the full Moon to reveal your true goals. “True” is the key word here, Aries. The stars don’t want to know about your perceived expectations from others. They want you to look inward and determine what it is you want out of this one life you get to live. This event will shine a glaring light on your existing list of responsibilities and obligations. From there, it’s up to you to start trimming the fat.

Saturn goes retrograde three days later, on July 13, reinforcing the need to place firm boundaries and redefine what your list of duties and burdens looks like. Saturn retrograde is similar to Mars retrograde in that it forces us to slow down and redirect our energy. The faraway ringed planet urges us to address necessary but undesirable tasks that have been weighing on our shoulders for weeks, months, or even years. During this time, it would be wise to avoid taking on anything extra. Your plate is already full enough as it is, Aries. Start with what you already have.

Buckle up, stargazer, because five days later, the most infamous of all retrogrades goes into effect: Mercury retrograde. This celestial period begins on July 18, shaking up communication, interpersonal dynamics, education, travel, and technology. Prepare for bumps in the road. You won’t be able to avoid them entirely. So, all you can do in the meantime is steel your nerves. A harmonious trine between Mars and the waning crescent Moon provides a boost of cosmic good energy on July 19, helping you reconcile with the idea of deceleration.

The Sun’s transition into Leo signals the beginning of this fiery celestial season on July 22. Two days after that, the Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Leo. This month’s new Moon urges us to get reacquainted with our innermost self. Consider how you might objectively describe yourself, Aries. What’s important to you? What motivates you? How do you want others to perceive you? The new Moon offers an opportunity to slow down and ponder these questions more deeply.

The final retrograde of July (phew) comes on July 30, when dwarf planet Chiron goes retrograde in your celestial domain. If the stars spent the past several weeks laying the groundwork for personal transformation and evaluation, consider Chiron’s transition into retrograde to be the green light to start walking forward. This dwarf planet plays a pivotal role in emotional growth and maturation. Every unexpected bend in the road, pothole on your path, and frustrating setback is offering a lesson to fortify and strengthen your resolve. You can let these experiences break you or empower you. Surely, you don’t need the cosmos to tell you which is the better option, Aries. Be brave, be courageous, and be patient.

We end the month with a conjunction of the Sun and Mercury retrograde, creating a tumultuous blend of ego and mishap that’s liable to derail our progress if we’re not careful. Everyone is liable to get a little testy in the heat of the dog days of summer. Be careful not to let your fire start burning out of control, Aries.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.