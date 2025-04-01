Aries, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, bold, and assertive Aries, here’s what you might expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout April 2025.

The mishaps and crossed wires brought on by last month’s Venus and Mercury retrograde shift continue into April. Fortunately, these celestial periods won’t last for long. In the first week leading up to the first planetary shift back to its regular orbital pattern, your ruling planet, Mars, forms three positive alignments between April 4 and 6. The first is a sextile with Uranus. This helps maintain motivation and energy. (Despite chaos’ best efforts to zap our vigor and discourage us from trying at all.) The stars urge you to keep pushing forward. That includes even when it feels like everything that could go wrong is going wrong. Sabotaging your progress is technically a form of exerting control over your surroundings. But it certainly isn’t an efficient one. Not all “control” is beneficial.

The second positive alignment that occurs on April 5 is a fortuitous trine between Mars and Saturn. This alignment holds the promise for even more prosperity than the first. With Mars’ influence over the assertive, passionate sides of ourselves and Saturn’s responsibly minded energy, the stars seem to be setting you up to make significant headway toward your goals. The following day, April 6, your ruling planet shifts into another harmonious trine, this time with Venus retrograde. While the latter planet still has the potential to cause a ruckus in your romantic and financial relationships, the positive nature of this aspect suggests an invaluable opportunity to assess these connections for weak spots.

April 7 marks Mercury’s shift back to its usual orbit. The past few weeks have been rife with miscommunications, tech errors, and travel delays. As this tiny planet resumes its forward motion, matters of interpersonal communication, education, expression, technology, and mental and physical expansion become easier to navigate. If you had been holding off on making any major commitments under Mercury retrograde—a wise choice, albeit not always a pragmatic one—now would be the time to revisit these decisions and make up your mind.

Just under one week later, the cosmos’ energy and influence increase exponentially as the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra. This full Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet. That same day, Venus shifts out of retrograde. Simply put, a lot is happening around this time. So, guard your heart and mind carefully during this time. This celestial sequence has the potential to reveal tremendous insights into yourself, others, and how each party interacts with one another. But if you don’t wield this cosmic energy wisely, you might find yourself overwhelmed, not inspired by your emotional state. Having to stop and consider all your options is rarely the most desirable option when you’re in the heat of the moment. However, the stars urge you to try anyway. Slowing down just a little can help a whole lot.

The way forward becomes clearer around April 16, when communicative Mercury enters Aries. This nearby planet governs how we understand ourselves and others, our abilities to expand physically (via travel) or mentally (via education), and our relationship to technology. In your fiery celestial domain, this planet urges us to pursue our goals unapologetically. There are always a million reasons to hold off on doing something. And once you start, there are just as many ways it could go wrong. Life’s greatest joys don’t live outside of these fears. They exist in spite of them.

Two days later, Mars enters Leo, yet another fire-dominated alignment that will help increase confidence and social skills. The following day, April 19, your ruling planet locks into a fortuitous trine with Neptune. This positive relationship points to greater creativity and an openness to romance. Both of these can lead to tremendous developments in matters of the heart. Follow the cosmic clues where they lead you. In that same breath, don’t be so naive as to assume there won’t be any obstacles further down your path. A more challenging square between Mars and the Sun on April 21 likely marks the first hurdle. Be careful not to make mountains out of molehills, Aries. These challenges are far more temporary than they might seem. Keep your eye on the big picture.

April 25 will offer a wave of positive celestial energy as the waning crescent Moon enters Aries and forms a trine with Mars simultaneously. This cosmic shift encourages a return to the self. Whether through mental introspection, emotional closure, or physical nurturing, the stars send a clear message to pay attention to your innermost needs and desires. Perhaps even more importantly, the stars then push you to take actionable steps that will get you closer to having those wants and wishes met.

The Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase a couple of days later on April 27. This new Moon takes place in Taurus, further emphasizing a need to settle down and nest. As someone who tends to prefer a more action-oriented way of living, this kind of deceleration and downtime might make you feel more uncomfortable than content at first. Give yourself time to acclimate, stargazer. The Moon cloaks us in this rejuvenating shadow for only a few days at a time. If you were to lower the stakes and standards that you’ve set for yourself, you’d likely see that you have more wiggle room than you realized.

This difficulty seems to manifest by way of a tense square between the new Moon and your ruling planet. Just because the temptation to rush forward is strong doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an impulse you should entertain. The severity of your emotions does not always equate to their positivity or beneficial nature in your life. The stars implore you to give yourself—and the world around you—some grace. We are all trying to figure things out and take care of ourselves and our loved ones as best we can. There’s no need to kick yourself while you’re already at a weak point. Ironically, the kinder you are to yourself about the downtime you need, the shorter this slower period will likely need to be.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.