Aries, December 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, bold, and assertive Aries, here’s what you might expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout December 2024.

Fire-dominated energy abounds at the start of December as the New Moon transits Sagittarius, and your ruling planet, Mars, continues its weeks-long stretch through Leo. While this type of elemental influence is familiar to you, it also poses some risks to keep in mind. When kept in check, this fiery influence can maintain a steady warmth and passion that lends itself nicely to productivity and expansion. However, these metaphorical flames can transform from a cozy glow to a raging wildfire if left to their own devices. Heightened passion can be a blessing or a curse, Aries. Make sure you wield it wisely.

The new Moon in Sagittarius reaches its darkest phase on the first of the month. This placement is a bit paradoxical. Sagittarius is typically an aspirational, expansive sign, but the new Moon is the most restful of all the lunar phases. Rather than seeking outward growth, the stars encourage you to look inward instead. Reacquainting yourself with your beliefs, values, and goals will help you through the more action-oriented days of the month. As someone who enjoys diving headfirst into new personal and professional endeavors, this type of pre-planning can seem arduous and mundane. Nevertheless, the stars encourage you to try. Remember, with Jupiter retrograde continuing into December, the cosmos prioritizes change.

These challenges continue into December 5 when the waxing crescent Moon directly opposes your ruling planet, Mars. You might find that the plans you laid under the shadow of the new Moon could use some tweaking. As disheartening as this might be at first, try not to let it bring you down too much, Aries. You’re far more likely to see a clear way forward when you’re actually in the thick of the journey. Viewing your preparation as suggestions instead of a must-follow blueprint will help cushion you from major disappointment. Even what we perceive as failures or setbacks provide invaluable lessons.

On December 6, Mars goes retrograde. Compared to other planetary retrogrades, this is a relatively rare occurrence, happening once every two years and lasting just under three months at a time. When direct, Mars facilitates action, assertion, and even aggression. When retrograde, motivation wanes slightly. Energy might decrease, projects could stall, and delays might arise. Mars retrograde is similar to Mercury retrograde in terms of potential shake-ups and bumps in the road, except Mars tends to have a greater effect on our spirit. Rest becomes critical during this time. Trying to work through this down period can quickly lead to burnout and rash decisions, which can cause even more problems further down the road.



Fortunately, when one cosmic door closes, so to speak, another opens. The day after Mars goes retrograde, Neptune returns direct. Neptune’s shift forward swings our creative and imaginative spirit outward, reaffirming external dreams and ambitions. This planetary shift during Mars retrograde helps open our minds to new ways of pursuing our goals that don’t require as much work on our part. Just because one approach doesn’t work right now doesn’t mean all hope is lost. After Neptune goes direct on December 7, out-of-the-box thinking will become more helpful than ever.



On December 12, your retrograde ruling planet directly opposes Venus. The desire to move forward with romantic and financial endeavors will increase, which inherently challenges Mars’ call to slow down and move cautiously. Remember, Aries: an opposition is a challenge, not a dead-end. Consider the root cause of the urges you’re feeling. Are you rushing into something because you’re afraid it might not be as beneficial as you like and hoping to prove yourself wrong quickly? Could your hastiness be wrapped up in pride or ego, afraid of what it might look like to others if you move too slowly? In any case, this opposition provides ample opportunity to self-reflect.

December 15 is a big day in the cosmos. Not only does the full Moon reach its peak under Gemini, but Mercury also returns direct. Communication pathways clear, technological problems ease, and travel and expansion becomes easier. This lunar phase couldn’t come at a more opportune time under flexible, adaptable Gemini. Look for ways you can connect, expand, and grow during this time. Diving into a new area of study, deepening a close relationship, or even taking time to learn more about yourself through meditation, journaling, or otherwise are all useful ways to capitalize on this cosmic energy while it’s here.

Of course, one notable downside of personal evolution is the subsequent need to release old parts of ourselves that no longer fit within our new mindsets. This becomes more likely around December 18 when a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde. In a way, Mars retrograde is the perfect complement to the waxing gibbous. By slowing down and taking the time to deeply analyze your immediate environment, you automatically become better equipped to know what to release and what to keep. This doesn’t necessarily make the process any less emotionally taxing. But logistically speaking, it can make things easier. And during times like these, any cosmic boost can help.



A challenging square between the waning crescent Moon and Mars retrograde occurs on December 25, once again forcing you to hit the brakes and slow down. Resting can seem impossible during the holiday season, but the stars urge you to try anyway. The urgency and haste we feel around this time is largely self-imposed. If you were to remove some obligations from your plate without the worry of familial or societal expectations, what might that look like? Chances are, there is more wiggle room than you think.

We end the month of December under a new Moon in Capricorn. This pragmatic, hard-working celestial domain makes for a great secretarial component to the reflective new Moon. The new Moon reaches its darkest phase on December 30, which makes it an ideal time to reflect on the lessons you’ve learned this past year and look forward to the goals, dreams, and ambitions you’d like to accomplish in the year ahead.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.