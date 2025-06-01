Aries, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, bold, and assertive Aries, here’s what you might expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout June 2025.

We spend the entire month of June under the influence of Pluto retrograde, a faraway celestial event that went into effect last month. To recap, this dwarf planet oversees the subconscious and opaque. Facets of our existence that are complex and difficult to understand. Life itself, death, rebirth, and transformation, are called into question. Sometimes, these questions are raised through lived experiences that force us to confront these elements head on. Other times, these concepts are brought into our innermost environment in abstract, more thought-provoking ways. In either case, these experiences can be especially intense and life-changing. Keep a loose grip on the “truth.”

Adding to this emotional intensity is a conjunction of Venus and Chiron that locks into place on June 1. Chiron, another dwarf planet in charge of obscure, unseen aspects of our identity, brings up issues of vulnerability, healing, and the arduous process of turning past pain into power. Add Venus to the mix, and this alignment suggests that this healing journey likely has to do with love, finances, or self-esteem. In some cases, it might affect all three. Fortunately, a coinciding conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Mars, helps buoy motivation as matters of the heart and/or wallet try to weigh you down. Keep Pluto retrograde in mind as you navigate life’s bumpier ups and downs this month, stargazer. The discomfort that goes along with change is temporary. The benefits of allowing yourself to evolve can last a lifetime.

The stars continue to bolster you with stronger energy and motivation as Mars moves into a favorable sextile with Mercury on June 5. Communicating your feelings and fully understanding the nuances of your current situation will become easier. Venus enters Taurus the next day. This will create a sense of steadfastness and patience when it comes to your financial and emotional well-being. This Venus placement prioritizes stability and pleasure. Make sure you take time out of your busy schedule to pursue either aspiration. A sextile between Mars and the waxing gibbous Moon bestows courage in the face of the unknown. Life’s greatest joys often lie outside the realm of our comfort zones.

Several days later, on June 8, Mercury conjoins with Jupiter as both planets transition into Cancer. Mercury and Jupiter’s energies combined make for a potent one-two cosmic punch, increasing mental clarity and imbuing daily routines with greater prosperity and good fortune. These planets’ placement in Cancer sharpens intuition and empathy. Capitalize on this good energy while it’s here, Aries. There is a way to move forward thoughtfully and cautiously. The two can coexist without negating the other. Old wounds can make it more challenging to have faith in your ability to handle what’s around this blind turn, as suggested by a trine between Mars and Chiron. But a challenge is not the same as a dead end. And the positive alignment between the two acts is a reassuring green light that you’re headed in the right direction.

The full Moon reaches its peak strength in Sagittarius on June 11. This month’s full Moon in a fiery, aspirational celestial domain like this one raises questions about your life goals, purpose, and identity. What do you want to do? Who do you want to be? Allow the glow of the full Moon to point you in the right direction. Just be wary of letting your dreams completely overrule your reality. Chasing down your ambitions is one thing. Kicking other people to get a leg up on your journey is another altogether. Considering this full Moon also forms a harmonious trine with assertive Mars, the temptation to dominate your current situation will increase. Trust your instincts, both emotional and pragmatic.

Questions of independence and entertainment arise around June 15 as Mars forms a tense square with Uranus. Keep a close watch on your urges to chase down immediate satisfaction. Cheap thrills can be exciting at first, but their allure wears off fast. This alignment suggests it might be time to rethink what you do for recreation, relaxation, or recalibration. Perhaps these methods aren’t as restorative as you might have thought. An opposition of Mars to the waning gibbous Moon the following day hints at hesitation on your part to let these techniques go. In the end, you’ll only be hurting yourself if you don’t, Aries.

Indeed, the end of the month brings about several opportunities to test your mental and emotional boundaries. First, the Sun enters intuitive Cancer on the summer solstice, June 21, ushering us into a state of introspection as we allow the seeds we planted in the spring to blossom. This transition into Cancer coincides with the Sun’s square with Saturn, reminding us that patience is a virtue easier talked about than practiced. Give yourself grace while you sit with these frustrations. The Sun forms another square with Neptune on June 23, shaking away some of the peskier rose-colored delusions that might have been hanging on to your psyche. Ignorance is rarely bliss, stargazer.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in its native domain, Cancer, on June 25. Emotions will be at an all-time high, which will make this an especially powerful time for reflection and self-analysis. Prepare to face truths about yourself you might not have been ready to witness. While these discoveries can be alarming at first, they hold tremendous potential for your personal growth and development. You have to identify the problem before you can fix it. Mars’ positive sextile with the new Moon is another heartening cosmic signal, suggesting an eagerness to overcome these hurdles once and for all.

Your cosmic forecast for June ends with a conjunction between your ruling planet and the waxing crescent Moon: one more satisfying send-off from the stars. The waxing crescent Moon encourages planning and preparation for future goals, and its conjunction with Mars is a promising sign that you are more equipped than you’re giving yourself credit for, Aries. You’re ending the month on an upswing. How will you carry this positive energy over into July?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.