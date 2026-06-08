Arkane Studios Responds to Blade Cancellation Speculation

One of the game’s missing from the Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Game Fest was Arkane Studios upcoming Marvel’s Blade. Although its absence left some fans speculating the worst, at least one team member at Arkane suggests there is nothing to worry about.

Marvel’s Blade Team Responds to Cancellation Rumors: “Let us Cook.”

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Many comic book fans were very excited back at the 2023 Game Awards when the first cinematic teaser trailer for Marvel’s Blade was revealed. The vibes trailer promised an exciting action title from the creators of Dishonored and Deathloop. Despite the initial buzz, news on the Arkane Studios project has been mostly non-existent since then.

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A lot of predictions about the Xbox Games Showcase guessed that this summer might finally be the time when Marvel’s Blade would return with a closer look. That didn’t end up being the case and lots of fans and industry influencers quickly began speculating on social media about whether its absence meant that there might be problems with the game’s development.

Although Arkane Studios didn’t post an official response to that discourse just yet, one team member did chime in to shut down the speculation. Art Director at Arkane Studios, Jean-Luc Monnet responded to a tweet discussing the project. The original tweet said, “Please tell me you’re alive @ArkaneStudios . It’s important for my mental health.”

Monnet replied with a Breaking Bad gif simply saying, “Let us cook.”

Although it’s not much to go on, some fans may feel some reassurance hearing that the team is still cooking. In addition to Monnet’s comment, industry insider Jeff Grubb also jumped into the discourse to share that he does not believe the game is dead.

Some of the cancellation stories began to spread after Grubb discussed the game’s absence at the Xbox Games Showcase, but he explained in a response that, “Whoa. No. I was just speculating here. I’ve checked since. Sounds like there are reasons we haven’t seen it, but those reasons are not because there are problems with the game. Not dead.”

For now, the next big AAA game that Marvel fans have to look forward to is the PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine. Marvel fans who enjoy competitive multiplayer games could also consider diving into Marvel Rivals.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Marvel’s Blade and other announcements and reveals from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Marvel’s Blade is currently in development and does not have an estimated release window.