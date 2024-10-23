Arkham Is… Back? ‘Batman: Arkham Shadow’ Is a Series Recovery

Forgive how weird this article is going to be. Batman: Arkham Shadow is the latest entry in the Batman: Arkham series. To my surprise, it’s apparently amazing. As an eternally broke person, I don’t have the funds to buy a Meta Quest 3 to immediately purchase the game (because I would). Batman, my favorite superhero, in a good Arkham game? After, uh… Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? (Which canonically counts, unfortunately.)

I don’t know if it’s because we were so starved for any good Batman game. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a VR gem with lackluster competition. But I’m here to give y’all the good news… Arkham is back, baby. Let’s look at some of the impressions, shall we?

“Got to play it for an hour before getting ready for bed….it’s really good. Like surprising how much they translated from Arkham without making you feel sick or awkward. Might have to take off work tomorrow for this game,” one Redditor said about the experience.

“I don’t know what I was expecting honestly, but this is a whole a– Arkham game. Combat, stealth, detective work, the whole 9. And it works SO well in VR. The only problem is I now know I’m way too out of shape to ever be Batman,” another user added in a different thread.

Screenshot: Oculus Studios

‘batman: arkham shadow’ is a smash hit

“2 hours in and I’m blown away. Super immersive and is literally like stepping into the Arkham series! Com at is fun (still getting the hang of it) and the predator missions are awesome. Stalking bad guys is so fulfilling.” The great reception keeps going, and going, and going. Truthfully, people are so high on the experience, I may have to make my bank account upset and spring for a Meta Quest!

As of this writing, Batman: Arkham Shadow has an 85% aggregate score on Metacritic. The lowest score the game received from any one publication? An 80%. Who would’ve thought that after the divisive Arkham Knight and… the one we don’t speak of, Batman would bounce back so quickly! I’m proud of ya, Bats. I always knew nothing could kill the Caped Crusader!