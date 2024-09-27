Milk Makes Me Gag. Can I Stomach ARMRA Colostrum?

My grandparents—who are both in their late 80s and have a more active life than most people my age—take every conversational opening they can to remind me that health is wealth. Since I too want to spend my octogenarian years playing tennis and traveling to Italy, I try to find every opportunity I can to recover the nutrients that have largely been stripped from the American food system in the decades that have passed between our generations. And since I’m not keen on flooding my body with a cocktail of supplements (you do you though), it was important to find one power player that could pack the most benefits. Could the internet’s latest wellness cure-all, ARMRA Colostrum, be that for me?

There’s just one problem—the thought of consuming fluids drained from the body of an animal sends shivers down my spine.

If you’re not as far down the wellness woo-woo rabbit hole, let me explain: Colostrum is the nutrient-rich, thick, first milk produced after a mammal gives birth. If we were breastfed by our mothers, we all got a heaping dose of colostrum in the hours after we were born, equipping us with what we needed to build up our immune system, digestive tract, overall nutrition, and gut health.

Now, the supplement world has found a way to bring us the benefits of colostrum as adult humans, through bovine-derived colostrum that’s turned into a supplement powder. Perfect! At least it’s not in liquid form. But does that solve my ick problem?

Armra colostrum: what are the benefits?

Before diving in, let’s explore why I would even consider taking the gamble in the first place. Taking colostrum as an adult targets all the same areas of health that it does when we receive it as babies: our gut health, digestive health, and overall immunity can be supported by colostrum. Its ultra-nourishing effects come from the fact that it’s rich in antibodies and proteins that help prevent infection and promote cell growth.

AMRA Colostrum is a physician-founded brand, and has been third-party tested to prove its benefits. According to the brand, it serves to “strengthen your skin, lung, and gut barriers, optimize your microbiome, and activate cellular health and performance to revive whole body health.”

In the third-party clinical study, a group of participants ages 18-65 took ARMRA Colostrum daily for a period of three months. The results showed that 86% of participants experienced less bloating, 80% improved their lean muscle mass and strength, and 79% grew thicker hair. Additionally, 76% of the participants experienced less heartburn.

Who doesn’t want all of those things for themselves??

ARMRA COLOSTRUM: MY FULL REVIEW

I have only been taking ARMRA Colostrum for a week, so I can’t sit here and say that I’ve noticed any differences in my health. HOWEVER, I can speak to something that stands in the way of a lot of people’s Colostrum journey: the ick factor.

Again, I think dairy is super gross and it’s weird that we drink liquids that have come out of another living being’s body. The fact that colostrum supplements are coming from bovines doesn’t change the idea in my mind that this is made from breast milk, which skeeves me out. I don’t even drink regular milk, thank you very much. I only started eating yogurt a few years ago, and only the really thick Greek kind. Runny yogurt reminds me of milk and, once again, skeeves me out.

This is all to say that I am not necessarily an easy sell for powdered dairy, whether or not it’s a hot superfood product. However, I am committed enough to the health-is-wealth mantra to give it a try.

Image: Natalli Amato

Blessedly, when you open ARMRA Colostrum, there is no weird milky smell or any offputting cow breast milk vibe. It has a rich, yellowy-white color, which in the colostrum world signifies its premium quality status. The total lack of smell or any ick-factor signals put my mind at ease and made me feel less nervous about trying it.

Image: Natalli Amato

Originally, I thought the best way to get my colostrum serving would be to add it to my morning coffee. Luckily, I actually read the packaging, and avoided disaster: ARMRA Colostrum should not be added to hot beverages. Hot liquids basically nullify all the good things about Colostrum. This nixed the coffee plan. (Yes, I know what you’re thinking: just add it to iced coffee! To that, I say No. Iced coffee is bad for digestion. Don’t spend $100 bucks on colostrum just to harm your digestive health in other ways!!)

While you can mix colostrum into water or put it in food, this idea made the ick factor creep back in for me. Therefore, I brewed a big batch of Grace Farms Roobios Chai Iced Tea (my absolute favorite) the night before for my testing.

Image: Natalli Amato

Colostrum is notorious for not dissolving well into liquids. Many people use those little electronic whisks to get the job done, but alas, I do not own one of those and I am pretty unmotivated to get one. When I poured my serving of ARMRA Colostrum into my iced tea, it clumped together in a golden glob. With just my fork, I started to whisk and hoped for the best.

Image: Natalli Amato

Lo and behold, it actually dissolved!! An ARMRA Colostrum miracle.

Image: Natalli Amato

As for the taste, I didn’t taste it at all, which is another hallmark of victory for ARMRA. I enjoyed my beautiful herbal iced chai goodness riding the high of knowing I was supercharging my body with superfood healing in the legit easiest, laziest way possible. The whole process was super easy, and I’ve been enjoying my iced chai concoction twice a day— two scoops each time, to get the recommended daily serving.

LAST THOUGHTS

If you’re going to make colostrum a part of your health and wellness routine, it’s worth spending the money on a top-quality, research-backed colostrum supplement such as ARMRA Colostrum. Its tasteless nature makes ARMRA the best Colostrum for dairy-queasy folks like me, and the whole preparation process was way easier than I could have thought. (Oh, and don’t skip out on the Grace Farms tea!)

I’ll happily enjoy my new ritual as I wait for my locks to become more luscious and my muscles more dense.