Army Football Team Runs Onto the Field Waving a French Flag

Army takes the field with American & French flag pic.twitter.com/N94dZOK7TW

— Gus Kattengell (@Gkatt_17) November 14, 2015

It’s not too often that you see the U.S. military fly another country’s flag—particularly at a sporting event. In sports, we’re accustomed to the rote symbology of patriotism: flags, anthems etc. The result can be desensitizing and the symbolism can glaze over you. But you take notice when that pattern is broken, and something else is introduced.

Today, in solidarity with France after the attacks on Paris last night, the Army football team ran out onto the field for their game against Tulane bearing a French flag. Keeping with tradition, the team bore the American flag as well. But it was an important break in the visual pattern of our own often-oversaturated patriotism. Because it’s a time to take notice.