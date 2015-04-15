Arne Quinze Sculpts Large-Scale Rainbow Satellites with Stained Glass

With their stained glass solar panels and capsules covered in tropical-colored foliage, Belgian artist Arne Quinze‘s Natural Chaos Satellites aren’t spaceworthy, but they look out of this world. Inspired by birds of paradise, renderings of galaxies, and “numerous personal encounters with the unbridled beauty of nature,” Quinze tells The Creators Project, his artworks represent “today’s growing differences between the diversity of nature and the ongoing expansion of monotone cities.”

In short, architectural and technical designs need more personality and individuality, which Quinze offers with his work. “As a contemporary artist I consider myself fully responsible for the society we live in,” he goes on. “A lot of cities around the globe look the same although they are located on different continents…With my monumental sculptures I seek confrontation with my audience, I hope they start asking questions about what their function on this planet is.”

Quinze has built dozens of installations all over the world, arranging painted wooden planks into whirlwinds of color, from his recent Mons 2015 installation in Paris, The Passenger, to his 2006 Burning Man debut, Uchronia: A Message from the Future. His end goal is to create “cities like open-air museums” with these interventions. “Art has a positive influence on people and their personal development,” he explains, “it broadens their horizons and renders them more tolerant towards differences in society.” Chaos Satellites apply that ethos to the growing infrastructures within Earth’s atmosphere.

At the moment, Quinze is working on several large-scale installations, including an intercontinental sculpture project between the US and The Netherlands, an artwork for the Inhotim Sculpture Park in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and an upcoming museum show at the Shanghai Art Museum.

For more of Arne Quinze’s work, visit his website.

