Aronofsky Supercut Shows the Staggering Emotion in His Characters’ Eyes

Pupil – A Darren Aronofsky Supercut from WarmBakedBread on Vimeo.

From his 1998 debut, Pi, through 2014’s Noah, the feature films of Darren Aronofsky have been lauded for their emotional content. Whether they’re beneath the severe lines on the forehead of The Fountain‘s neuroscientist, Tom (Hugh Jackman), or above the desperate under-eyelids of Marion Silver (played by Jennifer Connelly), Aronofsky’s dense depictions of spectrums of feelings come screaming through his characters’ eyes.

Videos by VICE

Created by Kunal Patel, a.k.a. Vimeo user, WarmBakedBread, Pupil is a supercut that looks at “the various emotions Aronofsky displays in his 6 films through the eyes of his characters.” Featuring moments from Pi, Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah, and a soundtrack from Aronofsky favorites, Clint Mansell & The Kronos Quartet, the compilation offers a portal inside the universal feelings that make his films so moving. If “eyes are the windows into the soul,” then let Pupil show you exactly why Darren Aronofsky is one of our generation’s greatest glaziers.

Screencap of Rachel Weisz as Queen Isabella in The Fountain

Visit WarmBakedBread on Vimeo for Pupil and other videos.

Related:

Supercut Reveals Kubrick’s Love of Red

Wes Anderson’s Iconic Vehicles Take The Front Seat In This New Supercut

Beer, Bacon, And Bullets: A Supercut Of Edgar Wright’s Craziest Close-Up Shots