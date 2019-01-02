Arrested Canadian Man Just Wanted to Bring Trump Whisky, Find Wife

A Canadian man who showed up at the White House hoping President Donald Trump would help him find a wife was arrested for trespassing Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

According to a police statement obtained by NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane, a Secret Service agent caught Yianny Georgopoulos moving a security barrier along the north fence of the White House shortly after midnight on January 2.

The statement says the agent observed Georgopoulos move the barrier, which said “NO TRESPASSING,” and advised him to exit the restricted area. At that point, Georgopoulos allegedly said he was there to visit the president because he “wanted help from the president to find a wife.” It’s unclear how exactly Trump—a man whose stance on women’s issues spurred one of the largest protests in US history—would be a useful wingman.

Georgopoulos also allegedly said he had two bottles of Crown Royal whisky to deliver to Trump. Trump doesn’t actually drink alcohol, so Georgopoulos may have fared better if he had brought along diet soda or a filet-o-fish.

Police said Georgopoulos admitted to ignoring the no trespassing signs and that he was recently arrested for threatening family members; they also said he admitted to stalking his cousin.

I’m truly dumbfounded at how this guy has trouble finding a wife.

