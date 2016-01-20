Arsenal Fan Gets Married in Full Uniform

ICYMI: An Arsenal fan ACTUALLY got married in full Arsenal kit – including shinpads, boots and sweatbands. ~ Mirror pic.twitter.com/UWj4Jkjy8Q

— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 19, 2016

One brave Arsenal fan has thrown down the gauntlet for all future fans of both sports and the blessed union of two becoming one. Meet Barry Jenkins, lover of Gunners soccer and his wife, in that order probably. Barry got married recently and was decked out from head to toe in a full Arsenal kit, from euro faux hawk right down to the cleats.

American sports fans should take a cue from Barry and really go for it during their wedding ceremonies. Sure, we’ve seen folks get married at games, or in jerseys, but let’s get the full uniform. If you’re a big Gators fan who’s been saving himself for marriage, get a Tebow jersey, some shoulder pads, helmet, pants, the whole bit, and say, “I do.” Maybe you’re a big Penguins fan, so grab your Sidney Crosby jersey, strap on some skates, and waddle down the aisle. If you’re really committed to the Yankees, field an entire team with your bridal party and have your best man—Jeets, naturally—flip you the ring at the last second.

