Arsenal Goalkeeper is the Solution to Arsenal’s Striker Shortage

Arsenal did not sign a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window. The reason, it is generally assumed, is that Arsene Wenger does not like to spend money. It’s almost as if he is careful with the way he dispenses club funds, aware that splurging unnecessary millions could be damaging to the company he has worked at for 19 years. You might even think that he’s surveyed his options and doesn’t want to waste his team’s cash on a Mario Balotelli, or a Roberto Soldado. Or perhaps he just does it to make Robbie Savage yelp like a strangled dog on Radio 5 Live. And if he does, more power to him.

But we now suspect another reason. Wenger has an answer to his need for a striker: his club’s out-on-loan goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez. Check out this strike and then try to tell us that Emiliano isn’t on his way back from Wolves and destined to bump Olivier Giroud down the pecking order.

It’s such a sweet strike. The odds of hitting the sponsor-adonred silver target are insane, but Martinez connects with the ball so perfectly; just watch it rise up majestically to slam into its destination. And remember, Martinez is a ‘keeper; he’s used to hoofing the ball up field and hoping it lands on a team-mate’s head. Hoping.

It inspires delighted shouts from the Wolves boys of “that’s why he’s at Arsenal, THAT’S why he’s at Arsenal”, though given that he is in fact on loan at Wolves, it may have been a huge mistake from Martinez to focus so much of his effort on volleying. Maybe try some shot-stopping?

Pah! Shot-stopping? He won’t need that. Martinez is surely destined to take a place up front for Arsenal. After all, the only other option is to give Joel Campbell a game. Either that or Wenger spends some money.